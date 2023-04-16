The best quotes from the racing world this week . . .

When you're on a crest of a wave and everything is going well – we were training Grade 1 winners in England and Ireland – and you hit a low, it's tough. We lost the two lads and that hurt, and still hurts now

After Bill Baxter's Topham success, Warren Greatrex talks of the dark times

I was horrified most of the jockeys didn't react the second time. The flag wasn't completely unfurled but the recall man should still have been able to see me waving like a maniac. It was chaos down there

Senior starter Keith Brown recalls the 1993 Grand National – the race that never was

I was done, I was finished – again! He wasn't happy with the way the ending was and he said he wanted me to ride here. All your life you're trying to please trainers and owners, put yourself out there, and let them know you're the person for the job

Davy Russell hails Gordon Elliott after he was back in the Aintree winner's enclosure with Gerri Colombe





Gerri Colombe: wins the Mildmay under Davy Russell on Friday

Every reduction is aimed at small independent courses and there's only so much any of us can take before we break. Do they want to destroy the grassroots of the sport?

Stratford's racecourse manager Iona Barnett attacks the BHA's plans to "declutter" Saturday afternoons

I had tied Paul down to instructions and after the first circuit I think he just threw my playbook out the window! I had suggested exactly what he did on the first circuit – go down the inside. The horse hated every minute of it

Willie Mullins heaps praise on Paul Townend after his winning ride on I Am Maximus in the Irish Grand National

Everything about him oozed class and the day he won the Drinmore was very special. The sad thing is there was so much more to come as well. He was only a baby

Gordon Elliott reflects on the loss of rising star Mighty Potter at Fairyhouse

Paul has a brain that never seems to turn off. You could get a call at any hour of the night or day from him. He doesn't seem to sleep. He’s constantly on my watch too, keeping an eye on me

Grand National-winning trainer Emmet Mullins opens up about the support of friend and owner Paul Byrne

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.