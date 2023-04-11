'Do they want to destroy the grassroots of the sport?' - BHA premierisation policy attacked
BHA plans to “declutter” Saturday afternoons have been attacked by courses set to lose successful meetings, with one facing a “£300,000 hole” in its budget for next year.
Another questioned whether the authority wanted to “destroy the grassroots of the sport” with its 'premierisation' policy, which will force some Saturday fixtures to finish before 2pm or start after 4pm so as to provide a clear window for the top cards and maximise online betting.
Echoing Musselburgh general manager Bill Farnsworth, who voiced his concerns on ITV on Saturday, Kelso managing director Jonathan Garratt told the Racing Post: "The strategy group seems to be hell bent on delivering radical change. While I'm really supportive of innovation, as most people would see from what we've done at Kelso, there's a real danger we're about to throw the baby out with the bathwater.
