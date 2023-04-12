Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
digital newspaperhorse trackerfree betsmy bookmakerssubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
  • MoreChevron down
InterviewEmmet Mullins
premium

'I never let myself dwell on last year' - how explorer and experimenter Emmet Mullins is plotting back-to-back Nationals

author image
David JenningsDeputy Ireland editor
Emmet Mullins: "If any of my owners happen to win money punting on the horses, they can look after me if they want. No money leaves my pocket to back horses."
Emmet Mullins: "There is no rule of thumb with Noble Yeats"Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Asked which of the Mullins clan he most resembles, Emmet replies: "I don’t think there is any Mullins comparable to another. We’re all fairly unique." 

You can say that again. I'm not sure any other Mullins would pitch Feronily, a horse who won a maiden hurdle at Limerick only a fortnight earlier and had never jumped a fence in public, straight into a Grade 3 chase at Cork against a six-time Grade 1 winner, a horse who had won 16 of his 26 starts and a Stayers' Hurdle runner-up. He was a fine second too. 

I'm not sure any other Mullins would chance buying yearlings from Japan. Crowns Major and Fujimoto Flyer proved pretty shrewd purchases too. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Published on 12 April 2023Last updated 16:12, 12 April 2023
icon
more inInterviews
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
more inInterviews