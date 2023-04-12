'I never let myself dwell on last year' - how explorer and experimenter Emmet Mullins is plotting back-to-back Nationals

Asked which of the Mullins clan he most resembles, Emmet replies: "I don’t think there is any Mullins comparable to another. We’re all fairly unique."

You can say that again. I'm not sure any other Mullins would pitch Feronily, a horse who won a maiden hurdle at Limerick only a fortnight earlier and had never jumped a fence in public, straight into a Grade 3 chase at Cork against a six-time Grade 1 winner, a horse who had won 16 of his 26 starts and a Stayers' Hurdle runner-up. He was a fine second too.

I'm not sure any other Mullins would chance buying yearlings from Japan. Crowns Major and Fujimoto Flyer proved pretty shrewd purchases too.