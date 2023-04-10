Willie Mullins domination continues as I Am Maximus lands Irish Grand National

Willie Mullins' domination of the Fairyhouse festival continued when the novice I Am Maximus made a triumphant handicap debut in the BoyleSports Irish Grand National under a swashbuckling ride from Paul Townend.

He only had a couple of horses in front of him in the early stages but I Am Maximus, who was having just his fifth chase start, warmed to the task impressively under his patient rider and clearly relished the step up to the marathon trip.

Townend delivered him stylishly in the closing stages to master Gevrey and Brian Hayes by a length. Defi Bleu, who carved out much of the early running with the fellow Gigginstown-owned runners Fire Attack and Farceur Du Large, ran a gallant race in third.

The winner, running in the silks of leading owner JP McManus for the first time and sent off an 8-1 chance, finished fourth in the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at the Cheltenham Festival when last seen.

"I'm so lucky to have him," the winning owner said. "I won this race 40 years ago with Bit Of A Skite for Edward O'Grady and Tommy Ryan. I'm very excited to win it, I don't think you'll ever get tired of winning it.

"I must complement Paul because the ride he gave him because if he were listening to me I'd have said pull him up after going a mile. He dug in and stayed very well. It's really special."

JP McManus embraces Paul Townend following I Am Maximus' victory Credit: Patrick McCann

Mullins, who saddled a 113,999-1 eight-timer yesterday – including the two Grade 1s at Fairyhouse with Ashroe Diamond and Flame Bearer – snuck another horse into the placings courtesy of the fourth-placed Dolcita. Panda Boy and Angels Dawn were the only other finishers.

It was a second win in the race for the trainer, who struck for the first time with Burrows Saint in 2019, but a first in the historic contest for Townend. It was a treble on the day for the pair, who struck previously with Asterion Forlonge and Easy Game.

The well-backed 6-1 favourite Amirite was initially prominently positioned under Rachael Blackmore but his effort was ultimately short-lived and he was pulled up some way out.

Read this next:

