Paddy Dunican, long-standing manager and passionate advocate of Kilbeggan racecourse, dies aged 61

Irish racing was plunged into mourning on Saturday after it emerged that Paddy Dunican, long-standing manager and staunchly passionate advocate of Kilbeggan racecourse, had died in tragic circumstances at the age of 61.

Dunican had been general manager at Kilbeggan since taking over from Tom McCormack in 1988, and his 36-year stewardship saw the County Westmeath venue progress from an underutilised rural track that held three meetings a year into a vibrant, busy summer hotspot that now hosts ten meetings, spearheaded by the Midlands Grand National fixture in July.

Sadly, its 2024 campaign will begin under a shadow with its two-day fixture on April 24 and 25 after Dunican was found dead there on Saturday morning. A Kilbeggan local who had also worked as an auctioneer, Dunican was a colourful and at times controversial figure who wasn't averse to ruffling feathers in his quest to do his best for the Kilbeggan Race Committee Company that owns the track.

To that end, he was central to the formation of the five-strong United Irish Racecourses group that agitated for a better deal in the latest round of media rights negotiations. Peter Roe, Dunican's friend and equivalent at Fairyhouse, spoke warmly of his late colleague on Saturday.

"He was one of the toughest people in Irish racing, so we're all in shock," Roe said. "Paddy was Mr Kilbeggan. It was his family, it was his life, it was his centrepiece. He loved it so much. Often he would do things that might not suit the industry but if it would suit Kilbeggan he would just do it.

"At times you'd admire him for standing up and asking the questions. He was so racecourse-focused during his time with the Association of Irish Racecourses and everything else. All he ever wanted was things for the betterment of the racecourses.

"He wound so many people up – he wound me up at times – but he would be the first person to take the shirt off his back and help you if anything went wrong. He would fight anyone if he thought they were doing something that wasn't in Kilbeggan's favour, be it the IHRB or HRI or whoever. It was like his child.

"When you think of how close Kilbeggan was to closing and look at it now, it can only be put down to one person. Everything it has achieved is down to him. Kilbeggan will, unfortunately, never be the same because it will never have a person who is so committed to its cause."

Kilbeggan: the track's 2024 season will begin under a shadow on April 24 and 25 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

In 2022, Dunican's policy of charging grooms for water on one of the hottest days of the year in mid-July triggered a delay to racing when staff protested. The incident caused a minor furore at the time, but Roe says it epitomised Dunican's militant devotion to Kilbeggan's best interests.

"Go back to what we called water-gate," Roe said. "I asked him why he got involved in something like that and he said, 'That money that was spent on the water, I could have used for something else for Kilbeggan'. That was his way. He had his run-ins but they were usually him protecting Kilbeggan's interests. There will never be another racecourse manager as committed to their racecourse as he has been."

Dunican was a proactive voice within AIR. He also previously served as vice-chairman, and Paul Hensey, AIR's chief executive, echoed Roe's sentiments.

"Paddy was a member of AIR for as long as I can remember and served a number of terms on the board. He was a very active member through all that time," Hensey said.

"We're all in shock. He was in attendance at the AGM on Tuesday and seemed in good form. He was absolutely dedicated to Kilbeggan, it was his sole focus of attention.

"He wanted to run it as efficiently and well as he could and he has brought it on a long way in his time there. It has developed into a very good racecourse but also a very important social hub for the midlands. He will be sorely missed."

Funeral details have yet to be confirmed.

If you have been affected by this sad news and would like to talk to someone, Racing Welfare's team are available 24/7 via Racing’s Support Line on 0800 6300 443 or visit www.racingwelfare.co.uk , as are charity Samaritans by calling 116 123 or visit samaritans.org .