Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy strike as Gerri Colombe edges out Ahoy Senor in Bowl thriller

Gerri Colombe fought off the Aintree-loving Ahoy Senor to narrowly win a pulsating edition of the Grade 1 William Hill Bowl Chase for trainer Gordon Elliott and jockey Jack Kennedy.

While the finish ultimately proved to be a battle between Gerri Colombe, who was second in last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, and Ahoy Senor, who was seeking a third Grade 1 win at Aintree, it proved to be an absorbing watch as six of the seven runners looked well in contention with three fences to go.

At the penultimate fence, five horses – Bravemansgame, Ahoy Senor, Gerri Colombe, Corbetts Cross and Gentlemansgame – jumped the fence almost in unison as the race neared its climax.

Gerri Colombe had only found Galopin Des Champs too good in the Cheltenham Gold Cup and did not have to face that opponent at Aintree. However, Kennedy, who was riding the winner for owner Brian Acheson, said he felt the efforts of last month's race had dulled his mount's verve and that determination proved key.

“I wasn’t really happy with the position I was in but at the same time I was going within my comfort zone the whole way," Kennedy said. "Credit to the horse, the Gold Cup is a very tough race and I don’t think that was his best today.

Gerri Colombe: battles past Ahoy Senor to land the Bowl Credit: GROSSICK RACING

“He was tough and got it done and he’s probably only done what he needed to do. He gave everything in the Gold Cup – he didn’t leave anything behind – so to do that today shows how tough he is.”

Elliott echoed his rider's thoughts and was already plotting a route back to next year's Cheltenham Festival with the winner.

"He was very tough," Elliott said. "Jack said he was never happy with him the whole way but it shows the guts the horse has. Jack said he probably ended up being on the front end too soon, but, look, he’s a great horse and he only does what he has to do so we’re lucky to have him.

"It’ll be back to the Gold Cup next year and we’ll probably take the same route and keep dreaming."

Ahoy Senor was narrowly defeated in this race for a second time, having been beaten a length and a half by Shishkin last year.

Derek Fox, who will bid to win the Randox Grand National on Corach Rambler on Saturday, said: "He ran a great race and he was just unfortunate to bump into one today, but we’re delighted with him."

Read these next:

Il Etait Temps sees off Grey Dawning and Ginny's Destiny to get Willie Mullins off to a flying start at the Grand National meeting

'The rough makes the smooth so much better' - Sir Gino storms home to give Nicky Henderson much-needed Grade 1 glory

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.