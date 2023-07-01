Punter v the Pro picks: Graeme Rodway had the upper hand last time - who will come out on top today?

Introducing Punter v the Pro, our tipping competition in which Racing Post readers go head to head with top tipster Graeme Rodway.

The format is simple: the punter and the pro each give six selections in ITV races decided by us and whoever comes out on top based on level-stakes profit to SP is the winner. The prize? Sheer pride!

The score so far: Punters 22-10 The Pro

The punter . . .

Name: Mark Oliver

Occupation: Retired

Jumps or flat: It has to be jumps because I play far too much golf in the summer. Regularly going racing in the winter at local courses, plus an annual February trip to the Dublin Racing Festival.

Favourite horse: I currently have a couple of syndicated horses with Foxtrot Racing. One of the first horses I had was called Here Comes Johnny, trained by Olly Murphy. He had won three of his previous four races when he went to Market Rasen in February 2021 for a Cheltenham prep race. Unfortunately, jumping the third last he was fatally injured. Very sad.

Favourite course: We live close to Chepstow and that has to get a shout. But for high-quality Flat and jump racing it has to be Newbury.

Biggest win: I mostly only bet in £5s, so my biggest win isn't going to be very enormous. I had a very good afternoon at Worcester earlier on in the year having the first three winners at 25-1, 10-1 and 7-1.

Unluckiest loser: Can you remember the 2020 Virtual Grand National? Aso, trained by Venetia Williams, had just moved into a two-length lead jumping the second-last. I was starting to count my winnings at 66-1, needless to say the horse fell. Sleepless nights.

. . . and the pro

Graeme Rodway is one of the longest-serving members of the Racing Post's tipping and analysis team.

Twice a top-three finisher in the Flat version of the national naps competition under the pseudonym 'The Edge', G-Rod has a proven record of tipping success over more than ten years and now specialises in hurdles races over jumps and staying races on the Flat.

The picks

12.20 Newcastle

Mark: Coachello

I love a horse who has travelled, so Gordon Elliott's Coachello coming over from Ireland will do for me.

Coachello 12:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Orr Tnr: Gordon Elliott

Graeme: Raatea

Course-and-distance winner who was better than ever when scoring at Haydock last time and can take another step up.

Raatea 12:20 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Jason Hart Tnr: Julie Camacho

12.55 Newcastle

Mark: Brad The Brief

Hugo Palmer's Brad The Brief is top-rated and will hopefully beat William Haggas's Tiber Flow.

Brad The Brief 12:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Hugo Palmer

Graeme: Witch Hunter

Won well at Ascot last week and was second at this track in April. Clearly in good order and has more to come.

Witch Hunter 12:55 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Richard Hannon

1.15 Newmarket

Mark: Al Aasy

With equal top-rated horses, it looks like New London versus Al Aasy. At the prices, I'd go for Al Aasy.

Al Aasy 13:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Phantom Flight

Unlucky in running behind New London at this track last year and better at the weights with that rival here. Won well at York last season and can improve further this term, especially now returned to a galloping track.

Phantom Flight 13:15 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: P J McDonald Tnr: James Horton

1.30 Newcastle

Mark: La Hacienda

La Hacienda has the services of Harry Davies, who is still claiming 3lb, and he's able to run off a 4lb lower all-weather mark compared to his turf rating.

La Hacienda 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Harry Davies (3lb) Tnr: Matthew J Smith

Graeme: Blow Your Horn

Course winner who is going well and comes here going for four wins in a row. Another big run is surely on the cards under a 7lb penalty.

Blow Your Horn 13:30 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Richard Kingscote Tnr: Ian Williams

1.50 Newmarket

Mark: Aldaary

The combination from the previous race on the July course of William Haggas and Jim Crowley will hopefully go in again with Aldaary.

Aldaary 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: William Haggas

Graeme: Jumby

Comes here following an easy victory at Haydock last time and has more to offer over this trip.

Jumby 13:50 Newmarket (July) View Racecard Jky: William Buick Tnr: Eve Johnson Houghton

2.05 Newcastle

Mark: Rainbow Dreamer

I think big handicaps are best avoided, but the 25-1 currently on offer for Rainbow Dreamer, who won at Newcastle last time and is trained by Alan King, could be the way to go. Hopefully Tom Segal doesn't put him up and smash up the price.

Rainbow Dreamer 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Rossa Ryan Tnr: Alan King

Graeme: Calling The Wind

Right back to his best when second at Ascot last week and has lots of all-weather form. Capable of going one better.

Calling The Wind 14:05 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Neil Callan Tnr: Richard Hughes

