Will the British form come to the fore in ultra-competitive €100,000 Rockingham Handicap?

British sprint form could be pivotal in the search for the winner of the €100,000 Rockingham Handicap. The Karl Burke-trained topweight Korker is one of three British raiders, while the strong claims held by leading local hope Sturlasson are founded on a second place behind Blue Storm in the 3YO Dash at Epsom.

Trained by Kieran Cotter, who won this race with Strong Johnson in 2020, Sturlasson was slow to deliver on the promise of his debut second behind subsequent Phoenix Stakes winner Bucanero Fuerte over this course and distance at the start of last season.

However, he bounced back with a dominant front-running display in a maiden at Navan last month and, despite not getting the run of the race at Epsom, stayed on strongly to take second behind Blue Storm, who boosted the form when runner-up in Royal Ascot's Palace of Holyroodhouse Handicap.

Sturlasson was an unlucky runner-up at Epsom last time out and can go one better Credit: Patrick McCann

Korker, third in a Listed sprint at Haydock on his latest start, boasts form linked to Clarendon House, a Listed winner at Cork this month. A fourth place behind Clarendon House in a handicap at York gives him roughly the same chance as the John and Sean Quinn-trained Jm Jungle, representing the yard responsible for 2019 winner El Astronaute.

Paul Midgley's Lethal Nymph, runner-up in races at York and Thirsk either side of an unplaced run in the Dash at Epsom, adds substance to the British challenge.

Kendall Roy is a fascinating runner for trainer Kate McGivern, whose mother Joanna Morgan rode Baby Brew to victory in 1979. The three-year-old has won four of his five handicap starts and may be progressive enough to overcome a marginal disadvantage at the weights. He is 3lb out of the handicap.

Last year's winner Harry's Hill is back for another go off a 5lb higher mark and could feature, while Little Queenie, who went close over six furlongs at this track on her seasonal debut, is also interesting.

Analysis by Alan Sweetman

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Korker

If he gets away anywhere near them, the stiff five furlongs will suit him really well and any rain will be a help.

Kate McGivern, trainer of So Majestic and Kendall Roy

Kendall Roy has been very progressive this year. We travelled over to Ascot and he didn't get in but he's been in really good form. He's won at the track but it's a pity he doesn't get his 3lb allowance as he's out of the handicap. He did it well last time and he was able to quicken nicely off a strong pace. I think there's more to come but I hope the older sprinters don't have an edge on him. So Majestic will love the strong pace, which will help her settle. She came out of Ayr in flying form. She's had four runs in quick succession but she's kicking and bucking at home. She's been running well in Listed company and has always had that ability but needs fast ground and a strong pace.

Paul Flynn, trainer of Little Queenie

She's in great form and ran well when runner-up on her reappearance and I think five furlongs will suit her better. She likes the track and is versatile ground-wise. The last day was her first run for a while and hopefully she can come on for that as this has been her main target.

Kieran Cotter, trainer of Sturlasson

He probably was a bit unlucky at Epsom as he met interference, although you could argue he had enough time to make up the lost ground. The British sprinters are just that bit sharper and hopefully he learned plenty from the dash down the Epsom hill in his first run in a handicap as he would have never gone that fast before. He has a lovely racing weight and hopefully, with a bit of improvement, he has a live chance.

Reporting by Conor Fennelly

