Can Kevin Ryan prevent Aidan O'Brien from celebrating a 14th success in the Railway Stakes?

The starting point to every Railway Stakes has to be Aidan O'Brien, who has won the Group 2 on 13 occasions and used it to educate superstars like Rock Of Gibraltar and George Washington back in the early part of the century.

The problem for punters is that the Ballydoyle maestro celebrated the last of those Railway victories in 2018 and his two-year-old colts didn't exactly knock it out of the park at Royal Ascot. It was the fillies who wowed us.

That said, his main hopes in the last two years were beaten in photo-finishes. Last year's Railway was a classy affair and O'Brien's Unquestionable, sent off 15-8 favourite, couldn't contain the late surge of Bucanero Fuerte; Blackbeard was odds-on favourite the previous year but was also beaten a short head as Shartash had his head down at the right time.

Blackbeard's brother Tunbridge Wells appears to be the Ballydoyle number one this time as the current incumbent bids to equal the 14 Railway wins of his predecessor Vincent O'Brien. The colt is the mount of Ryan Moore, who also won on Henri Matisse on his debut and would have a good gauge of the two.

Tunbridge Wells was beaten fair and square on his debut at Navan but improved a staggering 20lb according to Racing Post Ratings when winning at the second time of asking at the Curragh.

The form of that race looks strong as the runner-up Mighty Eriu went on to finish second to Leovanni in the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot.

O'Brien has applied cheekpieces to Tunbridge Wells as he can race lazily according to the master trainer, and he is going to take some stopping if he steps up again on his course-and-distance success.

British raiders have won the Railway twice in the past decade – with Kool Kompany in 2014 and Go Bears Go in 2021 – and there is a strong challenge this year with The Strikin Viking and Principality .

The Strikin Viking was given a big RPR of 96 for his debut victory at York, but it was hard to argue with that figure given the manner of the success. He made all, travelled strongly, looked straightforward and won by the guts of three lengths.

The ninth at York was beaten only a neck in a Carlisle maiden on Wednesday, so the chances are it wasn't a poor heat by any means.

Kevin Ryan was complimentary about The Strikin Viking afterwards, calling him a "very smart horse, who has been very good from the day we've had him". He is dangerous and looks overpriced here.

Principality looked potentially classy when winning at Goodwood with an RPR of 91 and shouldn't be underestimated either, so maybe the Ballydoyle mob won't have it all their own way.

There is also Arizona Blaze to consider. He ran a big race in the Norfolk to take third and has stepped up on every single run.

Red Evolution 's Navan second was let down by winner Celtic Chieftain at Ascot, so he looks to have a bit to prove.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Arizona Blaze

He ran a massive race in the Norfolk. You'd be hoping the race doesn't come too soon but he's a strong, mature type. He was racing on his own for a lot of that race and the step back up to six furlongs should suit him.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Henri Matisse, The Parthenon and Tunbridge Wells

Tunbridge Wells was lazy last time and that's why he has cheekpieces on him. But he's a lovely, relaxed, lazy horse and probably a little bit like his brother [Blackbeard] and racing will probably improve him. He was green through the race last time but still won well. Henri Matisse has improved plenty from his maiden and will stay further. The Parthenon won well enough at Gowran and is coming along nicely.

Richard Hannon, trainer of Principality

We deliberately missed Ascot to come for this and he's improving all the time. His form has been franked a few times and I'm very hopeful he'll show us that he's up to races like this. He's got the scope to be a three-year-old, so it's not all about this year.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of The Strikin Viking

He was very impressive on his debut and was very professional. He's travelled across grand and has a good attitude. We've always liked him and his main attribute is his mind, which makes the job a lot easier. The ground is going to be quicker than it was at York but he's a good mover and you'd hope he should be okay on it. He deserves his chance.

