'The track should be perfect' - analysis and key quotes as Epsom second and third clash again in Irish Derby

Wednesday's Coolmore statement was unusually revealing.

After noting that Ryan Moore would ride Derby third Los Angeles in a rematch with Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly, we learned that "Declan McDonogh will ensure a good, even pace aboard Euphoric, with Wayne Lordan and Dylan Browne McMonagle aboard the other pair" (Grosvenor Square and The Euphrates).

So the Coolmore strategists reckon they have the pace angle covered. And if you happen to fancy one of the Aidan O'Brien-trained outsiders you're probably barking up the wrong tree.

The statement gives explicit context to the stable's four-pronged challenge for the €1.25 million Group 1 Classic as it references a request for Ballydoyle to run four in the race to ensure a field size that will support the World Pool.

We're familiar with the disparaging term "only making up the numbers". In this case, this appears to be the case quite literally.

With the brilliant Derby winner City Of Troy heading for the Coral-Eclipse, Coolmore look to Los Angeles to overturn a deficit of three and a quarter lengths with the Epsom runner-up.

Los Angeles sweated quite profusely on the way to the start at Epsom and acted up going into the stalls. Despite his fractiousness, he broke well and had no trouble taking up a prominent position. Four furlongs out he was travelling strongly and was able to ease past his pace-setting stablemate Euphoric.

However, his advantage was short-lived. Ambiente Friendly came down the hill well and was motoring nicely. Suddenly that challenger was left for dead as Ryan Moore unleashed City Of Troy on his inside with an unanswerable challenge.

Ambiente Friendly (yellow and black) and Los Angeles follow City Of Troy home in the Derby at Epsom Credit: Edward Whitaker

The rematch is intriguing. Los Angeles, a son of dual Derby winner Camelot, went to Epsom as an undefeated Group 1 winner who had shown ability on very soft ground in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud last October and on a sound surface in Leopardstown's Derby Trial. He had been touted as a potential Group 1-standard middle-distance prospect since a debut maiden win at Tipperary last September.

In contrast, Ambiente Friendly made a relatively unheralded winning debut at Leicester. Third place in the Group 3 Autumn Stakes was no more than satisfactory and any Classic pretensions looked remote when he finished fourth in a Listed race at Newmarket in April. But all changed when he stormed home ahead of Ballydoyle's Illinois in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

A stronger stayer than is implied by his pedigree, Ambiente Friendly ticks plenty of boxes. Besides, the merit of the Lingfield form was underlined by Illinois's victory in the Queen's Vase at Royal Ascot.

Roger Varian's runner Matsuri has an unusual profile, an all-weather novice winner who has emerged as a serious Classic contender without having contested a stakes race.

The son of Sea The Stars has reportedly prospered at home since a striking performance to win a Leicester novice by eight lengths late last month. It's probably not worth dwelling on the fact that runner-up Fox Legacy has since failed to reach the first three in a Thirsk handicap off a mark of 77. All the same, Matsuri is taking a huge jump in class on the fourth start of his career.

Sunway shares with Los Angeles the distinction of being a Group 1 winner at Saint-Cloud. The track's top juvenile races don't typically carry the same weight as the Newmarket, Curragh or Longchamp equivalents, and the David Menuisier-trained colt has failed to match the form achieved by Los Angeles.

Sunway: steps up in trip to contest the Irish Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

A beaten favourite on his first two French trips this season, Sunway at least looks ready for a step up to 1m4f following a midfield run in the Prix du Jockey Club.

In a bygone era, the Irish Derby was a defining event. An Irish-trained Epsom winner bidding to complete a Derby double on home soil has often lent a particular significance to the occasion.

Not this time. Instead, the 2024 running poses a more mundane question. Would you rather have the Derby runner-up, the Derby third or a Leicester novice winner? It's not as straightforward as it sounds.

A slight preference is for Ambiente Friendly to uphold Epsom form with Los Angeles, but don't be surprised if Matsuri is snapping at their heels.

Analysis by Alan Sweetman

Ground 'shouldn't be a problem' for Ambiente

James Fanshawe has declared himself happy with Epsom runner-up Ambiente Friendly after connections took advantage of a free supplementary entry to put him into the race on Monday.

The Curragh's offer of a free entry to any horse finishing in the first four in the Derby saved Ambiente Friendly's owners, the Gredley family, from the need to stump up the usual €100,000 after his tremendous run at Epsom behind the brilliant City Of Troy.

"I've been very happy with him since Epsom," said Fanshawe. "He did a bit of work ten days ago and he seems nice and bright in himself.

"He ran really well in the Derby and seems to be growing up all the time. That's always a tough race but he's come out of it well."

The Derby was run on good to soft ground but Fanshawe isn't concerned by the prospect of a faster surface, given Ambiente Friendly won well on good ground in the Lingfield Derby Trial.

"The ground will be quicker, but it was quick ground when he won at Lingfield," he added. "They nearly broke the track record there, so that shouldn't be a problem."

Curragh 'perfect' for Los Angeles

Nor should conditions be a problem for Los Angeles, who won the Leopardstown Derby Trial on good ground.

Aidan O'Brien said: "Los Angeles has done well since Epsom. We were delighted with how he ran in the Derby and always felt he'd get better and better as the year goes on.

"Everyone seems happy and the track should be perfect for him."

O'Brien also runs Euphoric, who has twice finished behind Los Angeles this year including when ninth in the Derby, Chester Vase disappointment Grosvenor Square and King Edward VII fifth The Euphrates.

Aidan O'Brien: "Los Angeles has done well since Epsom." Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

"Euphoric is a solid horse who seems in good shape," said the trainer.

"Grosvenor Square was going to go to Ascot, but we kept him for this instead and he seems to have come along nicely since Chester.

"The Euphrates ran well at Ascot and has bounced out of the race in good nick."

What they say

Roger Varian, trainer of Matsuri

He's trained lovely over the last few weeks and looks like he's ready to run again. He's in deep company but it's not as if he's crept up on us and we've always rated him quite highly. I'd have loved to have got him to a Derby trial and then maybe we'd have gone a different route, but we had to wait for him in the spring and after his last win at Leicester you could have made a case for him going to either the King Edward VII at Ascot or the Irish Derby. Time will tell if it's the right move but I think he's good enough to consider a race like this and hopefully he'll prove that at the Curragh.

Roger Varian: runs Matsuri in the Irish Derby Credit: Edward Whitaker

David Menuisier, trainer of Sunway

His run in the Prix du Jockey Club last time was a bit unfortunate. He nearly fell over coming out of the stalls after clipping heels with Alcantor, then he was shuffled back before making some really good headway and was strong past the line. Oisin Murphy felt he'd get further and it was always at the back of our minds that he'd stay well as he's got an entry in the Arc. It'll be interesting to see him on a quicker surface, which he hasn't run on since his debut as a two-year-old. We know he's good, you don't win a Group 1 as a juvenile if not, and we'd like to be vindicated.

Reporting by David Jennings

Read these next:

Can Kevin Ryan prevent Aidan O'Brien from celebrating a 14th success in the Railway Stakes?

Will the British form come to the fore in ultra-competitive €100,000 Rockingham Handicap?

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.