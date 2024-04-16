Will Narkez set up possible European Classic tilts and give Andre Fabre another Feilden win?

The weather has been cold and wet, but the form of trainer Andre Fabre could hardly be hotter with a string of victories at Saint-Cloud, Longchamp and Chantilly in recent days.

Among the successes were a Group 3 win for Sajir in the Prix Sigy, Listed wins for Mqse De Sevigne, Ottery and Galashiels and plenty of other triumphs in and around those.

As such, the sight of the Fabre-trained Narkez in the Listed bet365 Feilden Stakes on Wednesday may be an ominous sign.

In 2013, Fabre won the Feilden Stakes with Intello before he finished third in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains and won the Prix du Jockey Club. Narkez also holds entries in both of those races.

Fabre, who trains Narkez for owner-breeder Nurlan Bizakov, said: “He’s been very good [since winning at Saint-Cloud] and the different ground isn't a concern, while the extra furlong will help him as he has a staying pedigree on the dam’s side and he should run well.

“He’s a different horse [to 2013 winner Intello] but the race falls right in the calendar and I'd like to run on decent ground too, as it's been so horrible the last few weeks.”

A host of well-bred colts take on Narkez, including El Cordobes . Having been bought privately by Godolphin from the fallout of the Saleh Al Homaizi non-payment last year, El Cordobes built on his debut effort to win on his second start at Kempton.

While the form of that race is not the strongest, El Cordobes does hold an entry in the Group 2 Dante Stakes at York next month and trainer Charlie Appleby seeks to find out where he ranks among his three-year-olds.

Appleby said: “I’ve been happy with El Cordobes going into this. Like a lot of runners at this time of year, we'll be hoping to establish what kind of level we are looking at for the season ahead, but he's done well physically since winning in January.”

What they say

James Fanshawe, trainer of Ambiente Friendly

He's been going nicely and looks well. He ran well in the Autumn Stakes and stepping up a furlong in trip will suit.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Gasper De Lemos The better the ground, the better he will be so hopefully it will continue to dry out. We think he stays well and he will stay much further than this in time. This looked a nice place for him to start off.

Roger Varian, trainer of Immortal Knight

He won his only start as a juvenile and although we don't know how strong the form is, he was working well into it and we fancied him to run well. This trip on turf looks a good starting point in what is always a strong race and this will tell us more going forward.

Brian Meehan, trainer of Jayarebe

He finished seventh behind Rosallion in the Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere last season, which puts him right there. He's done well over the winter.

