'He's a tough, hardy horse who we think is in off a nice mark' - analysis and quotes for the mile handicap

The last seven years of the Colm Quinn BMW Mile Handicap reveal a bias in favour of horses with a double-figure draw. This contradicts perceived wisdom that a low draw is advantageous in races over seven furlongs and one mile at Ballybrit.

This trend seems too embedded to be viewed as an anomaly. Last year's winner Coeur D'Or came from stall 15 and was chased home by horses drawn 20, 16 and 13.

Drawn seven this year, Coeur D'Or is saddled by Dermot Weld for a repeat bid with a different trend giving cause for optimism. In the last seven years we have seen the only back-to-back winners since the early 1980s, Riven Light for Willie Mullins and Saltonstall for Ado McGuinness.

McGuinness, who completed a hat-trick in the race in 2021, runs two this time. Current Option has won the festival's seven-furlong Ahonoora Handicap three times, but has never won beyond that distance. The 2022 runner-up Casanova , although drawn four, is more appealing after a Leopardstown fourth behind the reopposing Lady Lunette (drawn 18), who has gone up 8lb. The form of the race has been franked by runner-up Snellen.

Weld won the race six times between 1985 and 1998. However, Coeur D'Or was only his second success this century. Only three trainers involved in this year's event have won it before.

Weld and McGuinness share that distinction not with powerful forces such as Aidan O'Brien, Jessica Harrington, Joseph O'Brien, festival specialist Emmet Mullins, or any of the other leading trainers involved, but rather with Brian Duffy who has had just seven winners since taking out a licence in 2021.

In 2022 County Meath-based Duffy triumphed with the Colin Keane-ridden Magic Chegaga. He has booked Keane this time for Plume Noire , narrowly denied in a premier handicap over seven furlongs at the Curragh on Irish Derby weekend.

Drawn eight, she is close enough to double-figures to warrant the vote against Tom Gibney's progressive Booyea (15) and the Ballydoyle-trained Old Faithful (14) who is bidding to become the first three-year-old winner since 2003.

Analysis by Alan Sweetman

Coeur blimey! Could Dermot Weld do it again?

It is usually hard to win once at Galway, never mind twice, but the Colm Quinn BMW Mile is one race where back-to-back winners have been common in recent times as Riven Light (2017, 2018) and Saltonstall (2019, 2020) have both done, so it bodes well for Coeur d'Or .

His success in the race last year at 14-1 was the second of three big wins in 2023. He went on to win the Irish Cambridgeshire on his next start having won a Leopardstown handicap earlier in the summer.

He has an 8lb higher mark to deal with this time, but Dermot Weld has booked James Ryan to take 5lb off and you wouldn't rule out a repeat. Indeed, there are some who say he might have won the Hunt Cup at Royal Ascot had he got a clear run.

What they say

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Old Faithful

He's a tough, hardy horse who we think is in off a nice mark and we're looking forward to seeing how gets on.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Emporio and Mexicali Rose

Emporio had a nice first run back at Fairyhouse after a lay-off. He steps up in trip here, which should be fine for him. If he gets a smooth passage through the race, it would be great to see him pick up a share of the spoils. Mexicali Rose drops back to handicap company with a nice draw and any rain that falls will help her chance. It would be great if she could get a bit of luck in running and sneak some prize-money.

Emmet Mullins, trainer of This Songisforyou

He's won a bumper at Galway and has always been a classy horse and shows plenty of pace at home. He should be able to cope with a stiff mile at Galway. He was impressive at Clonmel and had a nice run at Leopardstown. If he has the tactical pace early doors, he should be coming home.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Earls

He's been a smashing horse for all concerned and seems to be in very good form. He has a reasonable draw in stall 13 and the rain that fell over the weekend won't do his chances any harm. Hopefully, it doesn't dry out too much for him.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Norwalk Havoc

He's out fairly wide in stall 16, but he's quick away from the stalls, so should get a decent position. He gets all the three-year-old allowances, so you'd be hoping for a big run from him.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Current Option and Casanova

They're both down at the bottom of the handicap and I'm expecting big runs from both. Casanova was second in the race two years ago and the more rain that comes the better for him. Current Option doesn't have a great draw out in stall 20, but he seems in good form and we know he likes the place.

Reporting by David Jennings

