'We've had this race in mind for her for quite a while' - who catches the eye off low weight?

A huge pot of €100,000 has attracted a competitive field of 17 and many eyes will be drawn to the bottom of the list, where Kim Muir winner Angels Dawn has managed to sneak in off a mark of 118 and will carry only 10st 2lb.

Her big day arrived last spring when fending off Stumptown in a thrilling finish to the Kim Muir at Cheltenham. She went on to finish sixth in the Irish Grand National and has had a pipe-opener over hurdles at Clonmel, presumably in preparation for this.

Angels Dawn's hurdle rating is a massive 20lb shy of her chasing mark and, given all three of her wins have been on soft or heavy ground, conditions shouldn't pose a problem. It is also worth noting that two of Sam Curling's last three runners have won.

Another better known over fences, but trying to exploit a more lenient hurdles mark, is Espanito Bello . Barry Connell's charge is a 150-rated chaser running off a 13lb lower mark here and he won a hot handicap last time at Naas. His best form seems to be on bottomless ground too.

Will Do would appear to be the pick of the Gordon Elliott sextet. He is only six, and has had just two runs over hurdles, but he looks a natural and his trump card appears to be stamina. A mark of 128 might underestimate him.

We'llhavewan is no Closutton A-lister but there remains a suspicion he is better than his mark. He shaped with more promise than his finishing position suggested in a Pertemps Qualifier at Cheltenham in October and Willie Mullins' only runner should not be underestimated.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Beacon Edge , Maxxum , Pinyon Jay, Will Do, Jazzy Matty and Cavalry Master

Jack [Kennedy] is on the novice Will Do. He's a strong stayer, who will relish this trip and, while he might lack experience against a few of these, he won't be stopping and should go close. Beacon Edge surprised me a bit at Thurles as I thought he might need it. He's a Grade 1 winner, though, and Carl [Millar] takes off 7lb, so I wouldn't discount him despite his weight. Maxxum has been chasing of late and might appreciate the return to hurdles. He has winning form at the track. Pinyon Jay is only four, but seems to stay well and he's been pretty consistent this year. Jazzy Matty is trying a new trip, so it will be interesting to see how he gets on. Cavalry Master will need to step up on what he's been showing of late.

Barry Connell, trainer of Espanito Bello

It's a pity it's not at Naas as he seems to absolutely love it there. He was second in the Ten Up at Navan a few years ago to Coko Beach, though, so the track will be fine for him. He's gone up 9lb for winning at Naas, but we couldn't have him in any better shape.

Paul Townend, rider of We'llhavewan

The cheekpieces are back on. He ran in the Pertemps race at Cheltenham last time and was beaten ten lengths. We were disappointed with him over there, but we'll see. He has a lovely racing weight, which will help him on testing ground. He's on an all-time high mark, so maybe he's reached his peak, but we'll do our best for a big pot like this and I think he can run into a place.

Sam Curling, trainer of Angels Dawn

She has come on plenty from Clonmel and we've had this race in mind for quite a while as it's a Listed race, and it would be great if she was even placed in it. The trip, track and ground should all be fine for her. She seems in great form.

