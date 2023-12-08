'He was going to put up a Grade 1 performance' - can JPR One gain redemption for Cheltenham mishap?

Champions of the future are often found in the Henry VIII. Providing Jonbon has passed his Tingle Creek examination come 3.05pm, this race will have provided the following year’s Tingle Creek winner twice in a row.

But there is little doubt this running has more of a 2018-2019 feel. Those were the years four-year-old Allmankind’s precocity made the difference and Esprit Du Large somehow managed to beat Nube Negra. He is yet to win another race.

The fact nothing arrives with the form to usurp JPR One as favourite suggests as much. This six-year-old, for all the improvement he has extracted for a fence, won a handicap hurdle at Taunton off a mark of 127 less than nine months ago. Only outsider Le Patron concluded his career in that discipline with a lower BHA hurdles rating.

The transition to chasing had been natural, until the final fence of the Arkle Trial at Cheltenham’s November meeting. JPR One was in the process of running out a commanding winner before unseating at the last, punishing those who took the minimum price of 1.01 on Betfair.

Connections of Iceo will have presumably been pleased with what JPR One has gone on to achieve. Iceo might have easily been turned over by JPR One at Newton Abbot in October, but is 15lb better off in a non-handicap.

This can be considered an infinitely more winnable assignment for second-season novice Unexpected Party than last year’s one when he chased home Jonbon and Boothill. Despite the fact a soft Grade 1 is up for grabs, the go-to jockeys of Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton are interestingly riding at Aintree instead of Sandown.

That is either a compliment to the alternative opportunities presented at Aintree or a slight insult to the Henry VIII, for all supporters of the Lorcan Williams-ridden Iceo and Ciaran Gethings-partnered Unexpected Party need not be deterred by the bookings of these highly capable riders.

Colonel Harry out to give Snowden another sensational Saturday

Jamie Snowden described Datsalrightgino’s Coral Gold Cup victory last weekend as “a dream come true” and the Lambourn trainer has a live chance of achieving another significant Saturday success with Colonel Harry .

Snowden struck at last season’s Cheltenham Festival with You Wear It Well and, providing that mare does not cause an upset in the preceding Fighting Fifth Hurdle, Colonel Harry could supply him with a first Grade 1 winner.

Colonel Harry: made a successful chasing debut at Chepstow last month Credit: Edward Whitaker

“On ratings he has something to find, but he was on the fringe of being Graded material as a novice hurdler last season and was fourth behind Tahmuras in the Tolworth at Sandown,” Snowden said of his six-year-old son of Shirocco, who runs in the same Hew and Jane Glyn Davies silks as Datsalrightgino.

“He turned the tables on that horse on their chasing debuts at Chepstow and jumping has always been the name of the game for our fella – he’s a big, scopey individual. Perhaps Tahmuras didn’t turn up that day, but Harry jumped brilliantly and couldn’t have done it any better.”

Snowden also won last year’s Paddy Power Gold Cup with Ga Law and, on another potential major Saturday prize, added: “We know he goes well at Sandown, so we’re looking forward to it, and he won’t mind if it rains all the way up to the race.”

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of JPR One

He was looking like he was going to put up a Grade 1 performance at Cheltenham last time and on the ratings he looks to have a lovely chance. We always thought going chasing would bring out the best in him – which it seems to be doing – and he was just unlucky at Cheltenham. He’s always been a very good jumper, just as he’s been at home, and he didn’t really make a mistake. I’m not worried about his jumping. You need to be able to stay in these two-mile races at the top level, but he doesn’t lack for speed and he jumps accurately and quick.

Gary Moore, trainer of Le Patron

He’s a horse I like. His jumping was pretty good round there last time and if he jumps the same way, he might have a reasonable chance. I’m well aware he’s wrong with JPR One but you can’t run scared all the time.

Jonjo O’Neill, trainer of Petit Tonnerre

His chasing debut was fair enough really in a tough starting point. He’d want to come on a bit but hopefully he’ll put in a good run again.

Dan Skelton, trainer of Unexpected Party

He carries a lot of experience into the race, with loads of chase runs under his belt. He showed very good form at Chepstow and ran nicely in the Paddy Power. He ran well in the race last year against Jonbon and leads on figures as well, so he has an obvious chance.

