'She has quite a bit in common with last year's winner' - quotes and analysis for Sandown's London National

This is the most competitive day of the year for staying handicap chases and the London National is often the one left hungriest. The pull of the Becher Chase is greater, of course, and three of the ten runners are also still in Chepstow's Welsh Grand National Trial. Two of them, Cyclop and Fortescue, have Chepstow as a first preference.

Fortescue would be a particularly interesting runner should he wind up here rather than in South Wales. Chepstow's downhill straight rarely gives much of a chance to horses like him who take plenty of stoking up. Conversely, the final hill at Sandown means that things are always changing after the last fence. Slow finishes are common and that is where horses like Fortescue come into their own.

Although 6lb lower in the weights than when placed in last year's Becher, Fortescue would be vulnerable to an improver. The London National rarely contains a glut of those and this running follows the trend. Beauport remains unrealised as a handicap chaser, although whether he wants this sort of extreme test is uncertain.

Fontaine Collonges is more interesting. She shapes like a stayer and has quite a bit in common with last year's winning stablemate Quick Wave, who took this convincingly on her first run of the season. Fontaine Collonges is only 1lb higher than for her more recent win, just over a year ago, and Ned Fox takes off another 5lb.

Final mention goes to Certainly Red. He may be filed as a Wincanton expert but his spate of wins last season included one here in January. Right-handed tracks that reward bold jumping evidently suit. He is a player if able to recreate last season's magic, which his return in last month's Badger Beer hinted at, albeit only mildly.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Henry Daly, trainer of Rapper and Fortescue

Rapper's first preference is Chepstow if it's on, but if it's off he'll take his chance. He came back from Kelso with a heart irregularity and we've done plenty of tests since, but he seems fine. Fortescue is having his first run back and it may be a big ask tackling three and a half miles, but there aren't many opportunities for him off 139.

Willy Twiston-Davies, assistant trainer of Beauport

He was in need of his comeback run when things didn't drop right and we think this race was made for him. He should enjoy the ground and the trip.

Lydia Richards, trainer of Certainly Red

He was staying on well up the hill at the end of the bet365 Gold Cup last season, which gives us hope over this sort of trip. Hopefully they don't get any more rain as he doesn't want it heavy.

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Coeur Serein

Bad ground wouldn't help him. He's a grand old lad but we'll take our chance and have a bit of fun with him.

Reporting by David Milnes

