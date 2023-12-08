'It was always the plan to come here' - who has high hopes for Becher Chase success?

Harry Skelton introduced his trademark aeroplane celebration after winning the Becher Chase last year on Ashtown Lad and nothing was stopping him from being the pilot for a repeat attempt.

Skelton had the option of riding in the two Grade 1 chases at Sandown on Saturday, but he has stayed loyal to the Darren and Annaley Yates-owned chaser, who beat course-specialist Gesskille in the race last year.

"We've trained him back for this race and all has been well at home," said the jockey. "Heavy ground would be a bit of a question for him, but he's in very good form and hopefully the fences bring out the best in him."

On the decision to go to Aintree rather than Sandown, Skelton added: "It was a difficult one but I've got six good rides up there."

Ashtown Lad made his comeback in the Badger Beer last month and was pulled up in the home straight, but the race seems to have served its purpose.

Trainer Dan Skelton said: "It was probably too tight a track at Wincanton and our horses were needing a run at that point. I'm happy he's got a run under his belt and it was always the plan to come here."

Percussion tuned up for another big run

Percussion has been placed in all three of his runs on the National course and confidence is high his turn might come.

The Laura Morgan-trained eight-year-old was third in the race last year and has also finished second and third in the last two runnings of the Grand Sefton Chase, most recently when chasing home Gesskille last month on heavy ground.

"He loves Aintree and comes alive on the National course; he's a completely different animal over those fences," said Morgan. "He's so clever and his jumping is good. Stepping up in trip will be key because the two-mile five last time is his limitation really."

The presence of Coko Beach at the top of the field has forced a number of runners out of the handicap, with Percussion 6lb wrong at the weights.

What they say

Gordon Elliott, trainer of Coko Beach

He was brilliant in the Troytown and he's been some star for us over the years. He ran well in the National for a long way and hopefully this trip will suit better. He has a lot of weight, so it won't be easy, but Danny [Gilligan] takes 5lb off his back. You'd be more hopeful than confident but he seems very well in himself since Navan.

Joe Tizzard, trainer of The Big Breakaway

He got knocked over at the second, so we never learned anything in the Grand National. He's always been a nice jumper and I'm looking forward to running him; this has always been the plan. This will tell us if we'll have a real crack at the National. Harry's [Cobden] ridden him in the past and knows a bit about him, which is ideal.

Fergal O'Brien, trainer of Highland Hunter

We were delighted with him at Kelso, where he travelled and jumped great, and he's come out of the race well. We took him to Lambourn to jump some National-style fences and he loved them, so we're really looking forward to running him.

Fergal O'Brien runs Highland Hunter in the Becher Chase at Aintree Credit: John Grossick

Johnson White, joint-trainer of Celebre D'Allen

He loved it there last time, although the race did fall apart a bit and it played to his advantage. He's come out of it particularly well and he's jumped round the fences before. He's got clobbered by the handicapper but he's in good form. I've got no concerns about the ground or distance, so it should all fit in nicely for him.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of Moroder

I'm very happy with him. He had a blip at Wincanton with a bit of a bleed, but he always needs his first run back. He should come on for it and I've been very pleased with his schooling at home. You never know how they will take to the fences but on his Sandown and Doncaster form, he should have a chance.

David Pipe, trainer of Sidi Ismael

Last time was a prep run for this and hopefully it will have put him spot on. He's got no weight and we'll school him round and try to creep into it. It will be tough in the conditions but it should suit him.

Henry Daly, trainer of Lounge Lizard

He's got plenty of talent but I'm not sure he's been showing us it all up to now. It's his first time over the National fences but he has schooled well at home and we hope he can run well despite being 6lb out of the handicap.

Reporting by Andrew Dietz

