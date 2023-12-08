Can Lecky Watson follow in the footsteps of stars like Mikael D'Haguenet and Bellshill in Grade 2 novice hurdle?

The Navan Novice Hurdle was a Grade 1 from 2004 to 2013 and won by the likes of Mikael D'Haguenet, Boston Bob, Pont Alexandre and Briar Hill during that spell.

Willie Mullins won the race seven times in 11 years between 2008 and 2018, and this time around he relies on Lecky Watson , who did just about everything wrong at Thurles on his jumping debut but still somehow managed to win a 2m7f maiden hurdle when his class got him through.

Paul Townend is more hopeful than confident about winning the race for a second time. Writing in his Ladbrokes blog, he said: "I liked the way Lecky Watson got down and won after being very keen at Thurles, so I don’t think the drop back in trip will be a concern, but it's a race full of promise and it will be hard to win."

Gordon Elliott has won this with No More Heroes (2014), Death Duty (2016) and Ginto (2021), and has a strong hand again with Stellar Story and Better Days Ahead .

It can't have been an easy decision for Jack Kennedy, but he has stayed loyal to The Storyteller's brother Stellar Story, who looked the part when winning his maiden hurdle over course and distance last month.

Elliott said: "Stellar Story has just kept on improving since he was beaten in a bumper first time out around this time last year. He was nicely on top at the line in a maiden hurdle here last month and Jack liked him. His bumper form is working out nicely too so we're hoping for a big run from him."

He added: "Better Days Ahead is a good horse, one we've always liked. He had a mishap at Down Royal but made amends next time at Fairyhouse and couldn't have done much more than he did there. There's definitely more to come from him."

The form of Slade Steel's maiden hurdle victory at Naas was franked in no uncertain terms by the runner-up King Of Kingsfield, who went on to fill the same position in the Grade 1 Royal Bond Novice Hurdle at Fairyhouse last Sunday.

He looks to be crying out for a step up to this sort of trip and will bid to give the Henry de Bromhead stable back-to-back wins after Inthepocket landed the spoils last year when the race was moved to Naas.

The Tom Gibney-trained Ballystone completes the field and would appear to have plenty on his plate.

