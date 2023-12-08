'We'd like to run, but I can't say it's an absolute given' - Nicky Henderson on Constitution Hill

The big Constitution Hill debate is over and he will stay over hurdles. It seemingly wasn't really a conversation, according to Nicky Henderson, who admitted he didn't even school the superstar over fences, and is adamant almost everyone agrees he is right.

So what does success look like for Constitution Hill this season? Domination of the hurdling division for a second campaign in a row is the minimum requirement and jumps fans aren't just expecting that. Having been denied the chasing dream, they want to see him do it in style.

Constitution Hill didn't disappoint in his first six starts, but his three-length victory over an ageing Sharjah at Aintree in April was the first time his fans went away underwhelmed.

Racing Post handicapper Steve Mason awarded Constitution Hill an RPR of 167 for that victory – 10lb below his best – and it raises questions about whether he can continue to produce.

Constitution Hill is chasing greatness and being measured against the best of all time. One thing that separates the special ones from the rest is longevity, so does this champion have it?

Now he stays over hurdles, he must do it year on year if he is to enter the conversation of the sport's all-time greats, and he begins that journey here.

Istabraq recorded RPRs of 170-plus four years in a row from 1998-2001 and since 2010 only two others have managed to equal that feat. Hurricane Fly did it five years in a row from 2011-15 and his stablemate Faugheen achieved it from 2015-18.

If Constitution Hill can make a successful return with back-to-back wins in this Grade 1, it will go some way to dispelling doubts over whether he has the longevity to match them, but his Aintree performance left me thinking we might have seen the best of him and that he will end up falling short.

Come on Constitution Hill – go out there and prove me wrong.

Race analysis by Graeme Rodway

Constitution Hill run 'not a given' as Henderson has ground concern

Not many horses could steal the spotlight off a megastar such as Constitution Hill, but the Shishkin story has taken plenty of twists and turns this season and the plot is set to thicken once more if he meets his exceptional stablemate, but his participation is far from certain.

Successful in this race 12 months ago when it was staged at its usual Newcastle home, Constitution Hill was all set to contest it again only for the Grade 1 to be cancelled last week and rearranged for Sandown, bringing it closer again to the Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle just over two weeks away.

Shishkin: chaser refused to race at Ascot two weeks ago Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

That is another of Constitution Hill's major targets, but salvaging the Fighting Fifth has provided trainer Nicky Henderson with a creative way of getting a warm-up run into the mercurial Shishkin , who refused to race at Ascot two weeks ago, his prep race for Ladbrokes King George VI Chase.

Owned by Michael Buckley, Constitution Hill won last year's Tolworth on heavy ground over course and distance, but Henderson is mindful an attritional slog for the most exciting horse in training at this stage of the campaign might not be wise.

"The Christmas Hurdle comes just 17 days after this, so I'll see what Nico [de Boinville] makes of the ground on Friday and make a decision on Saturday," said the Lambourn trainer.

"He's well and was all ready to go to Newcastle for the Fighting Fifth – he got more than halfway there – but the problem with this race here is the proximity to Kempton and the Christmas Hurdle. That's a worry. We'd like to run, but I can't say it's an absolute given at the moment because the forecast before the race isn't very nice."

Like Constitution Hill, Shishkin, who sports Marie Donnelly's distinctive yellow and black silks, had been booked for Newcastle and the Rehearsal Chase, which has not been rescheduled, so Henderson dipped into his box of tricks and came up with the idea of running a three-mile chaser in a two-mile hurdle.

"I think everyone understands this isn't his prime objective in life," said the trainer. "The first thing we want is a nice, tidy start, which I dearly hope will go smoothly, and I think it will. Then, and I've made no bones about it, he needs to do something and have a run before the King George. A two-mile hurdle race appeals to me as a kind way of prepping for that, even if the ground is bad.

"People shouldn't forget he won a Supreme, so he was a fair hurdler, but I think the last year – since he was beaten in the Tingle Creek on this card – has told us he needs further than two miles. As soon as we upped him in trip he was a different horse."

'Ideal' race for Love Envoi's return

The Fighting Fifth's switch to Sandown and the fact it takes place a week later suits the connections of Love Envoi , who won the 2022 Mares' Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham and was denied a second festival win only by the mighty Honeysuckle in March.

Love Envoi: mare has been off since the spring Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Her trainer Harry Fry said: "It's definitely a plus to have the extra time as she came back to us later than normal after picking up an injury when she ran at Punchestown in the spring. It's disappointing for Newcastle to lose this race, but having it at Sandown is welcome as she's three from three there and it will play more to her strengths than Newcastle.

"This is no small challenge taking on Constitution Hill. We're well aware who we're up against, but it's an ideal start for us and we're looking forward to it."

What they say

Gary Moore, trainer of Goshen

I'm well aware he's got little or no chance of winning the race and we're just running for place money.

Hughie Morrison, trainer of Not So Sleepy

I'm pleased they saved the race, but I thought it should have gone to Aintree, which is another flat, left-handed track, like Newcastle. We're there as a 66-1 chance, but his run in the Cesarewitch last time was a smashing one when you consider the weight he was carrying as an 11-year-old, and he's been in super form at home since.

Jamie Snowden, trainer of You Wear It Well

I suppose Sandown and the stiffer track is better for her than Newcastle because stamina is in her pedigree and she won the Jane Seymour over two and a half miles last season. I was really impressed with her win at Wetherby last time, which was a career-best in my mind, and she's definitely grown and strengthened through the summer. She could improve again and has a run under her belt, which some of these don't, but we're under no illusions when it comes to the enormity of the task – it's monumental. In the absence of a suitable race for her at the time of year, it's worth a crack though.

Reporting by James Burn

