'We're absolutely thrilled with him' - can Bucanero Fuerte make Group 1 breakthrough for Adrian Murray in Phoenix?

Adrian Murray was not a well-known name before this season began but he has a first-rate chance of a first Group 1 success here with Bucanero Fuerte.

Murray's star two-year-old has already beaten his main danger according to the market, Unquestionable, in the Railway Stakes last time. Despite being passed by him and looking beaten inside the final furlong, Bucanero Fuerte battled back gamely to win in a photo finish.

That showed he has an attitude to match his ability and he won't mind any rain that falls in the lead-up to the first Group 1 of the season for juveniles.

The Wootton Bassett colt coped perfectly well with officially soft to heavy ground when he made a winning debut over five furlongs on the first day of the turf season at the Curragh, but seemed equally as effective on a much quicker surface when third in the Coventry Stakes.

He was beaten a length by River Tiber at Royal Ascot but was three-quarters of a length ahead of Givemethebeatboys. You could argue that Frankie Dettori showed his cards a little too early that day and it would come as no surprise to see Shane Foley be more patient this time.

Jessica Harrington, who won this in 2020 with Lucky Vega, decided to give him a break following that Coventry effort and he comes here fresher than anything else in the field. An absence of 53 days is the longest in the line-up.

He is a course and distance winner having landed the Marble Hill in May and looks sure to give another bold showing.

You can probably put a line through the 93-rated maiden Gaenari and the 85-rated maiden Launch, but the other five in the field all have some chance and there is only 7lb separating them on official ratings.

Bucanero Fuerte is the highest-rated with a mark of 111, just 1lb above the Ryan Moore-ridden Unquestionable.

Aidan O'Brien: saddles two runners in the Phoenix Credit: Patrick McCann

Aidan O'Brien has placed his faith in him as he seeks a record-extending 18th win in this contest. River Tiber was the ante-post favourite for this all week, but he will wait for the Prix Morny at Deauville next weekend instead.

Unquestionable hit a low of 1.04 in-running on the Betfair Exchange when seemingly getting the better of his battle with Bucanero Fuerte in the Railway Stakes.

However, he has shown steady progression on each start, beginning with an Racing Post Rating of 84 when third on his debut in a Listed contest here, then jumping to 98 when getting off the mark and he earned an RPR of 108 for his recent near miss. You get the sense his trainer thinks he is capable of more too, otherwise River Tiber would be here.

Stablemate His Majesty is tough and experienced, but it would be disappointing if he has the class to win a Group 1. One who certainly is high-class is Porta Fortuna, the unbeaten Albany Stakes winner.

Donnacha O'Brien has pitched his star filly against the boys and her Ascot form is working out extremely well. The second and fourth have both come out and won impressively next time. She gets 3lb from the colts, Oisin Murphy has been booked for the ride and she is ground versatile too.

Making a strong case for Porta Fortuna is not the most arduous of tasks but with no River Tiber, this Group 1 is very much up for grabs.

'Everyone was delighted with his work last week' - positive signs from Fuerte says trainer

Just a short head separated Bucanero Fuerte and Unquestionable at the end of a thrilling Railway Stakes last month, but Adrian Murray is convinced there is more to come from his star colt.

The trainer feels Bucanero Fuerte is in the perfect place ahead of the biggest test of his career in the 6f Group 1 and did a piece of work at the Curragh last week that put a smile on Murray's face. He also relies on the fellow Amo Racing-owned Launch.

Murray said: "Bucanero Fuerte is in great form and we're absolutely thrilled with him. He showed a great attitude to get his head back in front in the Railway Stakes. We brought him to the Curragh last week and everyone was delighted with the work he did. We think he's come forward again, but he will need to as it's a hot race.

"Launch will hopefully pick up some prize-money. She's a smart filly in her own right."

What they say

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Givemethebeatboys

He's strengthened up a good bit since Ascot. We gave him a bit of a break afterwards and I think it's done him the world of good. He got racing very well early in the Coventry and he ran really well in the circumstances. I was delighted with him.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of His Majesty and Unquestionable

Unquestionable is in good form and we've been very happy with him since the last day. We feel he is a horse that's still progressing and that there's more to come from him. He showed plenty of speed the last day and Ryan [Moore] was very happy with him. His Majesty is a horse who's got plenty of experience and we feel he's progressing as well. He's done well since his last run at Chantilly.

Diego Dias, trainer of Gaenari

She's run fresh and well and we've been happy since Deauville. We weren't sure whether she would handle the ground in France but she did. She seems to go on any ground. She's been unlucky not to win a race so far as she's been touched off a few times.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Porta Fortuna

She's in good form and everything has gone smoothly since Ascot. Obviously it's a very strong race but we're looking forward to it and we think she'll run well.

