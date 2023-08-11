'He has all the talent in the world but he's a bit of a monkey' - key quotes for every Shergar Cup race at Ascot

Saturday: 1.35 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Dash | 5f | 3yo+ | ITV4/SKY

Roger Teal, trainer of Chipstead

I'm definitely hopeful, although I'd have preferred a better draw than stall one. He was drawn out on the flank at York last time and never got into it, so I would have preferred to be in the middle.

Steve Brown, assistant to Julie Camacho, trainer of Judicial

He was fresh, free and over-enthusiastic at Newcastle last time, but Callum [Rodriguez] was pleased with his wellbeing. He's come on for that, ran well in this race last year and we're hopeful of a good show. We're thrilled Hollie [Doyle] rides as she's a top-class jockey.

Clive Cox, trainer Tis Marvellous

He’s in good form, although he’s not had perfect conditions in his races this year. It was soft early doors and we made far too much use of him in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot. He does enjoy this track and five furlongs is his preferred distance.

Clive Cox: runs Tis Marvellous in the opener Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Lightning

He’s been in good form and I’ve been pleased with him. It was lovely to see him win last time after not having a smooth run in the early part of the year. Hopefully he can run a really big race and I’m looking forward to seeing how he shapes up.

Stuart Williams, trainer of Existent

He just needs to get out on terms because he keeps losing it at the start, and you can't do that in sprints. If he can get out on terms, he'd have a great chance.

Saturday: 2.10 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Stayers | 2m | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY

George Scott, trainer of Prydwen

He’s shown steady improvement over long distances and we thought with a small field and decent prize-money now is the time to step him up to two miles. We’re delighted to get Declan McDonogh, who has been a top rider in Ireland for several seasons. If he stays he would have a big chance.

Ian Williams, trainer of The Grand Visir, Law Of The Sea and East Asia

The Grand Visir has been quite reliable this season and not put a foot wrong. He got a bit out of his ground at Goodwood, but loves Ascot, while Law Of The Sea needs to bounce back from a moderate effort at Goodwood on ground that troubled him a little. East Asia probably has it all to do coming back from some time off, but this is an ideal race to start him off.

Ian Williams: well represented in the Stayers Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Mike Murphy, joint-trainer of Alright Sunshine

We’re delighted to have the very much in-form Saffie Osborne on board. You can ignore his first run for us at Yarmouth the other day as he was five horses wide the whole way around and just didn’t run his race.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Zoffee

Frankie Dettori knows the horse well and has a bit of unfinished business on him. Two miles is probably his optimum trip and although he ran well at Royal Ascot from a bad draw, the extra half mile was just beyond him. He goes there with a live chance.

William Haggas, trainer of Post Impressionist

He was totally unsuited by the slow ground at Goodwood last weekend which was a shame as he was going well beforehand. We could be going here more in luck than judgement but he’ll enjoy the ground if it dries out and remains a horse with potential.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of The Very Man

He ran a big race at Galway and the ground will help him here. He seems to be in very good form and we've Hollie Doyle on our team for this which is a big bonus. We're looking forward to it.

Saturday: 2.45 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Challenge | 1m4f | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY

William Haggas, trainer of La Yakel and Pride Of Priory

La Yakel should run well if the ground is still on the soft side. He likes the track and goes there with a good shout. Pride Of Priory is in very good form at home. He has taken his time to come to hand but ran very well last time at Ripon.

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Andaleep

He's done nothing but progress since he's joined us, and ran very well at Yarmouth last time. He has won over a mile and a half, but it was a stiff trip and that would be our only question mark. If he can stay the distance at this level he should be competitive.

Hugo Palmer: trainer of Nolton Cross Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Nolton Cross

He's pretty versatile as regards ground and is getting down to a mark he can win off, although he needs everything to drop right for him. He would have an each-way chance.

Luke Dace, trainer of Youthful King

He's in amazing form but I would just like the ground to be a little bit quicker, so I'm hoping we don't get any rain. The ground is a question mark but he's older and stronger and going over further than when he last ran in similar conditions, so we could get away with it. He owes us nothing and we've got a great jockey in Olivier Peslier on board.

Roger Varian, trainer of Kitsune Power

Blinkers first time and going a mile and a half should suit him as he's a bit lazy. I'll have to brush up on my Japanese if I'm going to give instructions to the jockey [Kazuo Yokoyama].

Saturday: 3.20 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Mile | 1m | 4yo+ | ITV4/SKY

Stan Moore, trainer of The Wizard Of Eye

Hopefully there's no rain. If that stays away, I'd say conditions will be nearly perfect. He did run well in a hot handicap at Goodwood last week, but David Egan said he hated the sticky ground. He's come out of that very well. I'm pleased Tom [Marquand] is riding. They're all top riders in this, but Tom could be the next Frankie.

Alastair Donald, racing manager of King Power Racing, owners of Fox Tal

He has all the talent in the world but he's a bit of a monkey. He certainly has his own ideas about the game. He often travels like he's the winner but sometimes he puts his head in the air. We figure this could really suit him.

Roger Varian, trainer of Perotto

He likes the track having won the Hunt Cup there and he ran very well at Goodwood last time. Providing that hasn't left its mark, he should run very well.

Perotto: leading contender in the Mile Credit: Alan Crowhurst

Marco Botti, trainer of Rainbow Fire

He's well and won a valuable handicap at Haydock earlier in the season, but then probably ran too soon after that at Ascot. I don't think the mile will be an issue and I'm hoping it's just decent, good ground. He's good enough to be competitive at this level.

John Quinn, trainer of Empirestateofmind

He's been running well and was a good fifth at the track last time. He's in good form, will like the track and ground, and I'm pleased Frankie [Dettori] is riding, but he's running off a mark much higher than what his last win came off.

Ian Williams, trainer of Silent Film

He ran really well at Royal Ascot, but was unfortunate at Sandown last time. I'm not sure he'd have won, but he'd have gone close and the drier the ground, the happier I'll be.

Saturday: 3.55 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Classic | 1m4f | 3yo | ITV4/SKY

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Satin

He won well at Killarney and we thought this was a nice place to come next. Declan [McDonogh] should get a good spin. He's progressing nicely.

James Ferguson, trainer of Like A Tiger

He ran a great race when not beaten far at Yarmouth last time and this step up to a mile and a half should suit him. He’ll enjoy any ease in the ground and goes there with a big shout.

James Tate, trainer of Regal Empire

Hopefully there is still some ease in the ground as he shaped at Yarmouth last time as this return to a mile and a half should suit. We’re thrilled to have Hollie Doyle on board.

Hollie Doyle: rides Regal Empire Credit: Edward Whitaker

Tom Clover, trainer of Rogue Sea

He’s a horse we like and things didn’t really go his way at Haydock last time. I’d be disappointed if we didn’t see a much improved run.

John Gosden, joint-trainer of Rajasthan and Intinso

The race fits both perfectly and Rajasthan won well at Salisbury last time and should like the stiff mile and a half. Intinso ran well after a break at Chelmsford last time but doesn’t like soft ground so hopefully it dries out a bit.

Philip Robinson, racing manager to Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum, owner of Golden Move

He won well at Doncaster last time and is a progressive handicapper. He’s got a good draw and a good jockey in Olivier Peslier so hopefully he can get some luck in running and run a nice race.

Saturday: 4.30 Ascot

Dubai Duty Free Shergar Cup Sprint | 6f | 3yo | ITV4/SKY

Kevin Ryan, trainer of Washington Heights

He's been running consistently well. I think the track will suit him and we've got Hollie [Doyle] on board and we all know how good she is. The combination of the track and Hollie means he should have a big chance.

Roger (left) and Harry Charlton: saddle two runners in the finale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Harry Charlton, joint-trainer of Batal Dubai and Zaman Jemil

Batal Dubai won very well at Newcastle and we think this track will suit him, given how he likes to be ridden. He has a lot of class and hopefully the Magic Man [Joao Moreira] can deliver. Zamam Jemil seems in good form and we want the ground to keep drying. He has a lot of speed and Matthew [Chadwick] rode Mince to victory for us in the same race in 2012.

Roger Varian, trainer of Russet Gold

He's ready for a go at six furlongs and the drying ground will be in his favour as it was on the easy side last time out.

Clive Cox, trainer of Bonny Angel

She didn't enjoy the track at Goodwood last week, but she’s giving us good signs at home and hopefully she can run a good race.

Ed Walker, trainer of Dark Trooper

He's come out of Haydock really well and any rain that falls is a big benefit. He's in cracking form and a 3lb penalty is very lenient for the way he went through the race and won last time. I think he'll be very competitive and it's great to have Saffie [Osborne] on board.

