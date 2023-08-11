'It's the perfect race for him' - which trainer fancies their chances against Commanche Falls?

The tough, consistent and classy Commanche Falls returns to the Curragh in search of a hat-trick having added the Group 3 Hackwood Stakes to the Listed win he achieved on his last visit to Ireland.

That was over this course and distance when he found plenty for pressure and was well on top at the line. He has a penalty to carry here, though, and must give 3lb to the likes of Go Athletico, who has loads of scope for improvement as a sprinter. It won't be easy but Commanche Falls is the sort of sprinter who seems to be getting better with age and he won't be easily brushed aside here.

The blooming six-year-old won back-to-back Stewards' Cups in 2021 and 2022, but this year he has progressed into a proper stakes sprinter and his attitude at Newbury last time was impressive when he needed to be very brave.

Just a head and a pair of necks behind him in fourth that day was Shartash , who is 3lb better off at the weights here. He has not won since landing the Railway Stakes at this venue last year, but he has produced Racing Post Rating's of 109 on his last two outings and looks ready to strike at this sort of level.

Thunderbear looks like he will be happier over this trip than the 7f he tried in the Jersey Stakes. That said, he certainly wasn't disgraced there and was only three and a half lengths behind Age Of Kings.

Go Athletico is the potential fly in the ointment. He has only had two starts for Ado McGuinness and, although no match for Art Power last time, very few are at this venue. He must be treated with the utmost respect.

What they say

Michael Dods, trainer of Commanche Falls

He's well, he's obviously got a penalty and he's up against the two horses [Go Athletico and Moss Tucker] who ran well in the Sapphire as well as Johnny Murtagh's one [Shartash], who ran well behind him at Newbury. It's a tight race but he's doing good. If it dried up then it would help his cause and he wouldn't want any more rain than they've already had.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of Go Athletico

Fingers crossed he'll run a big race. Even if he reproduces his form from the last day he should be bang there. Colin [Keane], who rode him the last day, thought he might like the ground a bit better and he'll get that here. We're hopeful.

Jessica Harrington, trainer of Hurricane Ivor

You know the way it is with sprinters – one wins one day and another one wins the next day so we said we'd try our luck. He's been very relaxed this year and behaving himself very well. It's a very competitive race, though.

Johnny Murtagh, trainer of Shartash

It's the perfect race for him and we're hopeful. It is very hard for these three-year-old sprinters but he's been pleasing me at home and he goes there with a chance. The favourite [Commanche Falls] is a good horse and won't be easily beaten, though.

Jack Davison, trainer of Thunderbear

We think and hope he has a good chance. He's back over six and he's fresh and well. We're looking forward to it.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Wodao

He's in good form. He's been below his best on his last two runs but the ground has probably been a bit lively for him. We're hoping he can return to some of his best form here.

