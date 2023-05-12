'We have no real concerns' - can anyone stop Military Order in Derby Trial?

Military Order is a worthy favourite having made a winning reappearance in a Newbury novice last month. That comfortable four-length success took his record to two wins from three starts.

The son of Frankel is prominent in the market for the Epsom Classic next month and is the shortest-priced in the betting of the Godolphin and Charlie Appleby contingent. Chester Vase winner Arrest and Auguste Rodin are the two ahead of Military Order in the market, with today's contender a general 7-1 chance.

Despite winning the Derby twice in the last five years with Godolphin-owned colts in Masar (2018) and Adayar (2021), Appleby is yet to get on the board in Lingfield’s trial.

In Military Order, though, Appleby has an excellent chance of erasing that stat with the switch to the all-weather from the waterlogged turf track not anticipated to be an issue.

“Military Order goes into this on the back of a good win at Newbury,” said Appleby. “We have no real concerns with the switch to the all-weather, while we feel stepping up to this trip will see further improvement. This is his next test that will hopefully propel him on to being a Derby candidate.”

William Haggas believes Laafi is a progressive horse but needs to see more at home if he is to be considered as a serious Derby contender.

The three-year-old ran twice as a juvenile, taking the Golden Horn Nottingham maiden won by Adayar in 2020 when last seen in October.

Haggas said: “I’m hopeful rather than confident. He’s not been working very well actually, so I’m a bit flummoxed by him. We’ll have to see where we are and I go with no real confidence based on his homework.”

Laafi saw off nine rivals on his last outing under Cieren Fallon with last year's Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote, who also won this race in 2018 on Knight To Behold, taking over the ride.

Haggas added: “He won nicely at Nottingham and that’s good because it takes some doing to win that Golden Horn maiden. It looks like the trip will suit him well, but I’d like his work to be a bit more exciting to be confident about him. We’re very much on a fact-finding mission here.”

Inquiring Minds made a winning debut at Newcastle at the start of this month and joint-trainer John Gosden said: “It may help that the race has switched to the all-weather as soft or heavy ground may not have helped him.

“It's a race we like to support and he deserves to take his chance after his win at Newcastle the other day.”

Sir Michael Stoute won the Derby with Desert Crown last year and saddles Circle Of Fire. The son of Almanzor finished second in a Listed race at Newmarket eight days ago while Waipiro went one better at the same track when last seen and represents Ed Walker, who won this race in 2020 with English King.

Ndaawi makes his first appearance since finishing seventh behind key Derby contenders Dubai Mile and Arrest in the Group 1 Criterium de Saint-Cloud.

What they say

Oisin Murphy, rider of Ndaawi

I haven’t seen loads of him at home and haven’t ridden him much but we like him quite a lot. On his form last year, we think he deserves to take his chance in a race like this.

James Tate, trainer of Regal Empire and Think First

Regal Empire is a progressive horse, who has done nothing but improve with every start. This will require another step up from him but we’re looking forward to the race. Think First is proven on the all-weather, so the switch from grass to the all-weather is good but he’ll have to step up and fingers crossed he does that.

Ed Walker, trainer of Waipiro

The Newmarket Stakes had been the ideal race for him and I was worried the ground would be too soft for him at Lingfield so I’m glad they’ve switched to the all-weather. He won well at the Craven meeting and we need to find out if he is up to the standard required to be competitive in a Derby.

