Tyson Fury due at Newmarket as he hopes his first horse Big Gypsy King can deliver knockout blow on debut

Tyson Fury is expected to be ringside to watch his first horse, Big Gypsy King , whom he owns in partnership with manager Spencer Brown, run at Newmarket on Friday.

The two-year-old filly, who is trained locally by Darryll Holland, makes her first appearance for the former world heavyweight boxing champion in the Jenningsbet Newmarket British EBF Maiden Stakes (5.45 ) won famously by the mighty Frankel 14 years ago.

While it is highly unlikely there is another Frankel lurking in the nine-strong field, some potential heavyweight opponents await Big Gypsy King in the form of Godolphin’s unraced Arabian Poet and the Aidan O’Brien-trained Scandinavia, who is entered in next month’s Group 1 Goffs Vincent O’Brien National Stakes at the Curragh.

Neil Callan, who rides Big Gypsy King, said: “It’s nice to be riding for a British world champion boxer. It’s also nice to see a British world champion boxer getting involved in racing.”

He added: “I don’t know too much about the filly, but I hope she runs well for him and he can see what a wonderful sport racing is. If he enjoys it perhaps he’ll get a few more horses.”

Big Gypsy King, a daughter of German Derby winner Sea The Moon, is bred to be useful.

However, Holland warned earlier this week that she might need her first run and that he expects her to develop into a better three-year-old next season.

Fury is set for a rematch with Oleksandr Usyk on December 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, for the undisputed world heavyweight title after losing on a split decision to the Ukrainian in May.

Fury’s distant relatives include the bare-knuckle boxers Uriah Burton and Bartley Gorman, both considered ‘King of the Gypsies’, hence his own nickname of the ‘Gypsy King’.

Read these next:

'I said he might be special - he was incredible' - looking back at Frankel's debut 14 years ago

Sixteen horses remain in contention for star-studded Juddmonte - plus Los Angeles supplemented for different York target

A red-hot Yorkshire Oaks: assessing the key contenders for next week’s Group 1 contest

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.