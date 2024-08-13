It has been 14 years since the mighty Frankel burst on to the scene in a mile maiden at Newmarket . Sent off the 7-4f, the biggest price he would go off during his entire career, Frankel powered half a length clear of subsequent multiple Group 1 winner Nathaniel, with Ascot Gold Cup winner Colour Vision down the field in eleventh.

The rest is history. Frankel went on to win ten Group 1s from his 14 unbeaten starts, earning an official rating of 140 and is widely considered one of the greatest racehorses of all time.

Teddy Grimthorpe, who was racing manager to owner Khalid Abdullah during Frankel's career on track, and Derek Thompson, commentator at Newmarket, relive the memorable debut.

'I was as nervous as I've ever been'

"I was sitting in the Hotel Royal in Deauville as nervous as I've ever been watching a race," recalled Grimthorpe. "Prince Khalid was also in the hotel and my wife said to me, 'I've never seen you so nervous before a race, or anything.' I said he might be something special. I didn't realise how wrong I was, he was something incredible."

The incredible Frankel, who would eventually finish his career unbeaten with 14 wins and widely regarded as the greatest horse of all time, did not face an easy task on his debut as in Nathaniel he met a colt who would develop into a top-class performer. The contest also featured another future Group 1 scorer in Colour Vision, who went on to win the 2012 Gold Cup at Royal Ascot.

Sent off at 7-4 – the only time he went off odds-against – Frankel cruised through the contest under Tom Queally before asserting under hands-and-heels to score by half a length. Only once more – in the following year's St James's Palace Stakes – would a horse finish within a length of him.

Frankel would go on to win ten Group 1s Credit: Mark Cranham (racingpost.com/photos)

Grimthorpe added: "It was a good start to his career, beating Nathaniel, who he ended up defeating in the Champion Stakes as well. There's a nice symmetry there.

"He was an exciting horse and that was why I was so nervous, because home work is not the same as racing and to see him do it on the racecourse was great. His career took off from there."

'I could hear the cheering through my headphones'

The man lucky enough to call them home that day was Derek Thompson, who remembers a performance which energised the crowd and lit up a dreary evening.

He said: "It was a pretty bleak, dark and drab night. Normally when the weather is like that people just stay in the grandstand, but they all seemed to come out to watch it. I could hear the cheering through my headphones!"

Thompson added: "Nathaniel was very well backed so Frankel needed a good performance to beat him, but he did it stylishly. I thought it was very impressive. Obviously we knew he was very good, he was decent on the gallops, but it was incredible.

"It was a pleasure to call him that day and it's a pleasure to call his sons and daughters now when they’re running."

The race has a reputation for showcasing future stars and in 2017 Roaring Lion, who finished as champion three-year-old colt the following season, took the honours on his debut.

