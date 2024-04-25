Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
18:45 HuntingdonHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race10 MINS
18:45 HuntingdonHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Top jockeys William Buick and Ryan Moore hold chances aplenty on day of Classic clues at Sandown

Arabian Crown: Derby fancy makes his return at Sandown on Friday
Arabian Crown: will make his seasonal reappearance under William BuickCredit: Alan Crowhurst

Sandown's Classic Trial card has long been a key staging post on the transition out of winter, a chance for Derby hopefuls to follow the same path as the legendary Shergar.

Adayar finished second in the 2021 bet365 Classic Trial (3.35) before scoring at Epsom and this year Godolphin are represented by Zetland Stakes winner Arabian Crown.

The son of Dubawi, who is as short as 8-1 for the Betfred Derby, won his maiden at Sandown before comfortably following up at Salisbury and Newmarket in October. 

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Jonathan HardingReporter

Published on 25 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:00, 25 April 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews