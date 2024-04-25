Top jockeys William Buick and Ryan Moore hold chances aplenty on day of Classic clues at Sandown

Sandown's Classic Trial card has long been a key staging post on the transition out of winter, a chance for Derby hopefuls to follow the same path as the legendary Shergar.

Adayar finished second in the 2021 bet365 Classic Trial (3.35 ) before scoring at Epsom and this year Godolphin are represented by Zetland Stakes winner Arabian Crown.

The son of Dubawi, who is as short as 8-1 for the Betfred Derby, won his maiden at Sandown before comfortably following up at Salisbury and Newmarket in October.