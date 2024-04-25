Top jockeys William Buick and Ryan Moore hold chances aplenty on day of Classic clues at Sandown
Sandown's Classic Trial card has long been a key staging post on the transition out of winter, a chance for Derby hopefuls to follow the same path as the legendary Shergar.
Adayar finished second in the 2021 bet365 Classic Trial (3.35) before scoring at Epsom and this year Godolphin are represented by Zetland Stakes winner Arabian Crown.
The son of Dubawi, who is as short as 8-1 for the Betfred Derby, won his maiden at Sandown before comfortably following up at Salisbury and Newmarket in October.
Published on 25 April 2024
Last updated 18:00, 25 April 2024
