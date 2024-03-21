Three things to note: trainers' championship rivals Paul Nicholls and Dan Skelton go head to head at Newbury

Skelton and Nicholls in title hunt

It is tight at the top of the jump trainers' championship and title rivals Dan Skelton and Paul Nicholls clash in the opening race at Newbury, the Lengthen The Odds At Betvictor Open Hunters' Chase (2.00) . Reigning champion Nicholls is represented by Secret Investor , who is on a hat-trick after victories at Stratford in June and Fakenham last month. Skelton sends out Kayf Hernando , who has not been seen since finishing unplaced in two handicap chases in November. Both trainers have some decent chances on the seven-race card.

Secret Investor 14:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Miss Natalie Parker (3lb) Tnr: Paul Nicholls

Kayf Hernando 14:00 Newbury View Racecard Jky: Mr Ben Sutton (3lb) Tnr: Dan Skelton

Quickfire hat-trick bid at Hexham

There is also jumps action from Hexham, which amid concerns around the cost of attending major meetings is offering entry for just £6. The Best Odds Guaranteed Daily At Vickers.Bet Handicap Chase (3.20) , a qualifier for the Go North Red Rum series, looks competitive with Heritier De Sivola and Camp Belan short in the betting. The former is bidding for his third success in two weeks after following up victory over course and distance last Thursday at Newcastle just two days later. Both of those victories came on heavy ground, with the combined winning distance 37 and a half lengths. Camp Belan beat his main market rival by a length at Ayr in February and lines up for the first time since for Lucinda Russell and jockey Derek Fox.

Heritier De Sivola 15:20 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Joe Williamson (3lb) Tnr: Philip Kirby

Camp Belan 15:20 Hexham View Racecard Jky: Derek Fox Tnr: Lucinda Russell

James Horton returns with first runner since September

Today marks the start of a new chapter for James Horton, who will send out his first runner since relocating to Newmarket when Grandlad lines up in the 5.45 at Newcastle. The former assistant to Sir Michael Stoute has not had a runner since September and will be eager to put a troubled 18-month spell as private trainer to John Dance behind him this season. Horton parted ways with Dance after the owner's horses were prevented from running in the wake of a Financial Conduct Authority investigation into his business activities. It could be a big couple of days for Horton, who is set to be represented by Navagio in Saturday's William Hill Lincoln.

Grandlad 17:45 Newcastle (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Adam Farragher Tnr: James Horton

Read this next:

'I've always held him in quite high regard' - quotes and analysis for Newbury's feature novice handicap chase

The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, the reigning Racing Writer of the Year, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content