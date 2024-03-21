'I've always held him in quite high regard' - quotes and analysis for Newbury's feature novice handicap chase

It is no surprise that cheekpieces are retained on Abuffalosoldier after the aid helped the seven-year-old score by ten lengths on his first run since wind surgery at Newbury in January.

Abuffalosoldier returns to the same track bidding to make it three wins from as many starts at the Berkshire venue. The fourth from Abuffalosoldier’s last success has won since, which offers some hope that he can defy a 9lb higher mark

Atlanta Brave is another who has been hiked up the weights off the back of a decent performance at Newbury. The Kerry Lee-trained six-year-old is 6lb higher than when beaten less than a length in the Mandarin Chase and bids to make it fourth time lucky over fences, having finished second on his last two starts.

Like Atlanta Brave, Are U Wise To That and Mofasa have not been seen since December, with the pair clashing in a novice handicap chase at Cheltenham. Mofasa meets Are U Wise To That, who recorded his second victory from three chase starts at Cheltenham, on 6lb better terms after wind surgery but that may not be enough to reverse an 18-and-a-half-length deficit.

Deeper Blue was second to subsequent Grade 2 winner Henry’s Friend at Hereford last time and the step up to 2m7½f, the longest trip he’s encountered, could bring about further improvement. Neon Moon has also finished behind Henry’s Friend this season and is back down his last winning mark of 124.

Moon Hunter has some eyecatching hurdles form including when beating Theatre Man, who was sent off favourite for the Plate at the Cheltenham Festival, but has yet to fire in three starts over fences. He was found to have ulcers after finishing last of five at Market Rasen behind subsequent Eider Chase winner Anglers Crag, and may improve for the return to a left-handed track, given both of his wins under rules have been that way round.

Ground and weather

The ground was described as good to soft, soft in places on Thursday with 1-2mmm of rain forecast on Friday morning.

What they say

Jonjo O'Neill, trainer of Are U Wise To That

The ground has been bad so we've just taken our time with him. He's in good form so we're hoping for a good run.

Are U Wise To That: won at Cheltenham's December meeting when last seen Credit: JOHN GROSSICK

Warren Greatrex, trainer of Abuffalosoldier

He loves the track and seems in good form. He needs to step up but I've always held him in quite high regard. His asset is his jumping and he's got a very high cruising speed. I think the cheekpieces have definitely helped him. I've had quite a few Mahlers through my hands and some sort of headgear can often help.

Kerry Lee, trainer of Atlanta Brave

He'll get the trip, he's in good form and let's hope he can go one better than last time.

David Pipe, trainer of Neon Moon

He's in good form and the drier the ground the better for him. He was a little bit disappointing at Taunton last time so hopefully he'll bounce back.

Henry Daly, trainer of Moon Hunter

We gastro-scoped him after his run at Market Rasen and he's had a course of treatment since and it has done the job. He seems in good heart, he's got a good skin on him so hopefully he'll run a nice race.

