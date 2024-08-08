Three things to note on Friday: Wathnan unleash latest recruit, daughter of Magic Wand catches the eye and a handicapper to note

Saigon could prove star of the show

One of Britain's newest trainers is currently among its most in-form.

Hamad Al Jehani , a Qatari who trains for Wathnan Racing, naturally took some time to get a handle on things from his Newmarket base and was 1/15 at the start of August, but his form figures for this month are 3211, including a Glorious Goodwood success for Haunted Dream last week.

He sends Evening Saigon to Musselburgh for the opening novice race (2.20 ) and the two-year-old is sure to be popular in the betting, having won on his debut in May when with Michael O'Callaghan.

Evening Saigon 14:20 Musselburgh View Racecard Jky: James Doyle Tnr: Hamad Al Jehani

Well-bred Ballydoyle filly in action

Ecstatic is probably a fair description of Ryan Moore, following the news that he's landed the ride on Inspiral. It's also the name of his mount in a fillies' maiden (5.50 ) at Tipperary this evening, and a potentially significant one.

Ecstatic is the first foal out of that hardy globetrotter Magic Wand, who won the Mackinnon four days after a midfield finish in the 2019 Melbourne Cup.

The two-year-old has a bit of size about her, so it was no surprise she couldn't win on her debut last month, but she kept on nicely to be third and can do better again, especially if finding enough room to open up her stride.

Ecstatic 17:50 Tipperary View Racecard Jky: Ryan Moore Tnr: A P O'Brien

Capital likely to prove popular

Surely there will be some interest in David O'Meara's four-year-old Capital Guarantee , who drops into Class 5 company for the first time in Haydock's final race (8.32 ).

The chestnut has been disappointing since landing two handicaps last August but ran his best race since at Beverley last time. He was squeezed out inside the final furlong when threatening to run on into the argument, then stayed on again once clear. He's dropped to a fair mark and now apprentice title aspirant Mark Winn claims 3lb.

Capital Guarantee 20:32 Haydock View Racecard Jky: Mark Winn (3lb) Tnr: David O'Meara

Read more . . .

Excellent course form gives Judgment Call first-rate chance in hot-looking Musselburgh handicap

Sole course winner Revenue bids for Brighton Bullet success and takes on Tony Carroll's three-strong team

'The step up in trip will suit her - she's a nice filly'- analysis and quotes for the Listed Churchill Stakes

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.