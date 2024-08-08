Excellent course form gives Judgment Call first-rate chance in hot-looking Musselburgh handicap

Only two course winners line up in this trappy affair, and last year's winner Judgment Call is the obvious starting point as he thrives at this track.

The six-year-old was an emphatic five-and-a-half-length winner when making all 12 months ago and runs off just a 3lb higher mark, despite showing generally good form in defeat since.

A sole course win doesn't do his form here justice. Judgment Call's Musselburgh career record reads 2431322, and he was beaten half a length over the course and distance on his latest outing last month. Tommie Jakes takes a useful 5lb off and if he gets loose on the front he will be hard to catch.

The only doubt is trainer Linda Perratt's form, as she has gone 47 days without a winner.

Fellow course lover On A Session races off 6lb lower than for his course-and-distance win in May 2023. He's shown glimpses of form this term, including when third at Ayr last time.

The main danger could be the unexposed Gressington . He's just 3lb higher after winning at Beverley last time and his trainer Ed Bethell continues in top form, with a 24 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The pace is likely to be strong, as Judgment Call, On A Session, Gressington and Ugo Gregory all usually race prominently, and that could play into the hands of Dain Ma Nut In .

His keen-going tendency has resulted in him failing to see out longer trips the last twice, but the nature of this contest might help him thrive off an opening mark of 75. He was also a notable eyecatcher over this trip on his seasonal debut at Catterick too.

Don't discount the Paul Mulrennan-Jim Goldie partnership. They have a 20 per cent strike-rate this season and team up with the class-dropper Abduction .

What they say

Jim Goldie, trainer of Abduction

He's run well at the course before. They usually go a good gallop here and he likes that. He's decent but needs a strong gallop to run at. We're looking forward to running him.

Nicola Barron, joint-trainer of On A Session

He seems to be in very good form. He was a little bit unlucky at Ayr last time and if a horse runs into misfortune it seems to be him, but he still ran well. This is the right sort of race at a track he likes and the prize-money is good for the grade too.

Ed Bethell, trainer of Gressington

He's well at home and it was nice to see him win at Beverley last time. I hope they don't get too much rain.

Lucinda Russell, trainer of Dain Ma Nut In

He was really too keen last time he ran and didn't settle, so we're dropping back in trip. I was really impressed by the way he ran at this track two starts ago over a mile. I'm not entirely sure this is the best trip for him, but he's still a young horse and there's improvement to come.

