Sole course winner Revenue bids for Brighton Bullet success and takes on Tony Carroll's three-strong team

Those proven around the unique Brighton track are usually the ones who stand out the most, but there's just one course winner in this year's "Brighton Bullet" field in Revenue .

An impressive winner on his debut here in April last year, the three-year-old has been in terrific form since May, having reached the frame in his last five starts, which included a victory at Bath.

A 5lb rise for that win hasn't stopped his consistency and the form of his recent second at Chepstow looks strong, given the winner Mokaatil has followed up since.

He goes off the same mark of 67 in this and trainer Eve Johnson Houghton, who thrives at the Sussex track, has already been among the winners at the three-day meeting. Revenue looks dangerously poised for another big run.

Brighton regular Tony Carroll saddles a third of the field with Abolish , Glamorous Express and Under Curfew . The former and latter look the picks of his trio.

If any rain stays away it'll boost the rejuvenated Abolish's chances, as he's just 2lb higher for his Bath win on firm ground on his penultimate start. Under Curfew – twice a winner on varied ground conditions this season – is just 1lb higher for his second at that track a week ago, and the first-time visor could help as he reared coming out of the stalls.

Alcazan is a five-time scorer at this trip, and bounced back to winning ways over 5f at Ascot last month, but is 4lb higher and has a patchy record now.

Supreme King might still be paying the price for his Doncaster romp in May, but has been eased 1lb for a good fourth in a big-field Windsor handicap last month.

What they say

George Baker, trainer of Watchya and Crow's Nest

They're both in good order. Watchya ran very well on his penultimate start at Epsom and it looked like he was going to hold on for a first win in a long time before he was collared in the last few yards. Downhill tracks seem to suit him well as he didn't run as well at Windsor last time, but it was from a tricky draw. Hopefully, he can free wheel in front. Crow's Nest ran poorly for us at Newbury, but he wasn't in the greatest of places after that and we've freshened him up for this.

Roger Teal, trainer of Alcazan

It was good to see her getting her head back in front at Ascot last time. She had a dismal run at Haydock the time before that but we found out she was in season. She showed her old determination last time and we're hoping for a massive run.

Tony Carroll, trainer of Abolish, Glamorous Express and Under Curfew

Abolish has been running great all year but this'll be about whether he handles the track, which can be said for all my runners in this. He's not run there before and I hope he doesn't find it tough because he's in terrific form. I think Glamorous Express shares a similar profile to him. He's well handicapped and if he goes on the course he'll be there at the business end. Under Curfew has been in good form recently and has a chance if he takes to the track.

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.