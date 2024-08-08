'The step up in trip will suit her - she's a nice filly'- analysis and quotes for the Listed Churchill Stakes

January rates the one to beat in the Listed Coolmore Stud Churchill Stakes (6.25 ) over 7½f with the step back up in trip guaranteed to play to the Kingman filly's strengths.

She put in a promising debut when runner-up to Monday's Ballyhane Stakes winner Heavens Gate at the Curragh in May before having to pull out all the stops to get off the mark next time out at Gowran Park where she lasted home by a head over Va Va Vroom.

However, that was a good performance as the front two pulled three lengths clear of the field and Va Va Vroom has since bolted up in a Leopardstown maiden by three and a quarter lengths.

She dropped back to 6f for the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes and acquitted herself well in finishing third behind stablemate Truly Enchanting, shaping as if the step back up to 7f would suit.

Her biggest threat is Green Triangle , who got off the mark on his third attempt when scoring impressively at Roscommon and was about to back that up with another emphatic victory at Killarney last month before running out through the rail late on.

The Gleneagles colt clearly has a big engine and won't be far away, but the form of his maiden victory hasn't been tested yet, so it's difficult to get a handle on it.

Senna's Girl ran with plenty of promise when third in a strong maiden at the Curragh on debut, and then ran with credit in being beaten six and a half lengths into fourth by the smart Bedtime Story last time. She has the form to be involved here and rates the each-way pick.

No Return is also worth mentioning after he wasn't beaten far in a strong Anglesey Stakes last month. The step up in trip should suit and he's a player if he settles.

Going report

The going is good to firm, good in places. Possibility of 2mm on Thursday. Monitoring weather regarding further watering.

What they say

Diego Dias, trainer of Senna's Girl and Grand Dante

Senna's Girl ran very well at Leopardstown on just her second start and she has come out of the race in good form. We're hoping she can get some black type. Grand Dante had a good debut at Fairyhouse but the ground was too fast for him at the Curragh. We're hoping for a bit of rain for him and the step up in trip will suit.

Ado McGuinness, trainer of No Return

He ran well in Group 3 company at the Curragh and I think he'll be suited by the step up in trip and a bend. He ran green the last day, so we're hoping he has learned plenty for it.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of January

We were a bit disappointed she didn't win her maiden easier than she did at Gowran, but she was still a bit green that day. She ran well in the Airlie Stud back over six at the Curragh, but we think the step up in trip will suit her here and she seems very well. She's a nice filly.

