'This is a path we've trodden before' - can Ancient Truth hand Charlie Appleby a fifth Superlative Stakes win?

The Superlative Stakes has become one of the go-to juvenile races to find Classic winners and there is every chance another will emerge from this year's running.

Two of the last four winners have gone on to Classic glory, including this year's Derby hero City Of Troy, who burst onto the scene with his six-and-a-half-length success 12 months ago. Native Trail, the 2021 scorer, landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas, while Isaac Shelby (2022) and Master Of The Seas (2020) were only narrowly beaten in their Classic attempts.

City Of Troy and Native Trail also scooped Europe's premier juvenile contest, the Dewhurst Stakes, after this as the Superlative has blossomed into a contest where stars are born, especially since the turn of the decade.

If one is to emerge this year, then it's likely to be Ancient Truth . His trainer Charlie Appleby has taken this four times in the last ten years, with three of those going on to score at the highest level. He has a Superlative-winning pedigree, too, as his sire Dubawi took this 20 years ago.

Such was the impression he left from his two Newmarket starts, including an authoritative course-and-distance win last month, he is already high up in the betting for next year's 2,000 Guineas.

We know he handles the track, and the drying weather is a big plus, as both wins came on good to firm ground. If the forecast holds, he has few chinks in his armour for a yard operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate at the July course this year.

The Parthenon is Aidan O'Brien's sole runner, but he doesn't boast the same exciting profile City Of Troy had coming into this. He got the job done on his second start over this trip at Gowran, but his regal pedigree suggests he'll thrive when sent further, given his dam was an Oaks runner-up.

The Parthenon (far) bids to emulate stablemate City Of Troy in the Superlative Stakes Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Royal Ascot form will be tested by Columnist and Pentle Bay . The former's quarter-length third in the Coventry sets the standard, but his pedigree is all speed and that form took a hit with Electrolyte's July Stakes flop.

Pentle Bay's breeding, however, suggests he'll improve as he goes up in trip, given he is out of a 1m4f-winning dam. He was no match for nine-and-a-half-length winner Bedtime Story at this trip in the Chesham Stakes last time, though.

Line Of Force has done his winning in the north, but he already seems versatile ground-wise, and Karl Burke has a remarkable 28 per cent strike-rate with juveniles this year. He might give Ancient Truth something to think about.

Race analysis by Matt Rennie

Appleby out to land fifth Superlative with Ancient Truth

Trainers are creatures of habit by and large, so when Charlie Appleby selected Ancient Truth for the bet365 Superlative Stakes, he was doing so with considerable past experience.

Boynton, Quorto, Master Of The Seas and Native Trail have won the race for the Godolphin trainer, while Victory Dance was only beaten a head as the favourite in 2022.

Last year, City Of Troy blew Appleby’s representative, Great Truth (Ancient Truth’s brother), out of the water, which is what he also did to the other horses in the race, including Haatem. However, this year there appears to be nothing of that calibre to get in Godolphin’s way.

Ancient Truth is unbeaten in two starts, both at Newmarket, and he is likely to go off market leader for the third time in as many races.

Charlie Appleby: runs Ancient Truth in the Superlative Stakes Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Appleby said: “We have been delighted with Ancient Truth so far, and he looks to have strengthened since his last start. This is a path that we have trodden before and he goes into the race in good shape.”

The Parthenon represents Aidan O'Brien in this year's race. The Kingman colt stepped up on his debut effort to win at Gowran last time out, but does not come into the race with the reputation of last year's winner.

"He's a nice colt who won at Gowran Park and we think he has come forward since," O'Brien said. "He seems to be in good form at home."

What they say

Karl Burke, trainer of Assertively and Line Of Force

It's a bit of a punt with Line Of Force. He's taken us a little bit by surprise. The race doesn't have too many runners and do you go in a novice with two penalties or go up in class? He's got a bit of a knee action and will enjoy any juice in the ground. Assertively ran very well in France – I can't believe he got beaten in the photograph – and he'll run if we're happy with him.

Richard Brown, racing adviser to Wathnan Racing, owners of Columnist

He's in good shape. He stayed on strongly to the line at Ascot and galloped clear when he won on his debut at Chester, so we're giving seven furlongs a try. His pedigree says he might not stay, but I think he'll be fine. We'll give it a try and find out, but Charlie Appleby's horse looks smart too.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Seagulls Eleven

He's a horse we've loved from the word go. He's a big, scopey horse with a big future ahead of him. It feels to me that he's right there with the horses who have run in these two-year-old Group races and won in the past. He has the ability to run a big race. He's versatile with the ground and I'm really looking forward to seeing him have a go.

Reporting by Peter Scargill

Read these Saturday previews:

No Maljoom, no problem as Quddwah and Embesto give Sheikh Ahmed a Summer Mile stranglehold

'This has been the plan for a little while but he's drawn out in the car park' - trainers on their John Smith's Cup contenders

'I think he'll win a big one, whether it's this one I don't know' - analysis and key quotes for Bunbury Cup

'There is plenty more to come' - Inisherin camp issue warning to rivals as star sprinters clash in fascinating July Cup

Smart View: who are the top-rated runners in the July Cup according to our revolutionary racecard?

Can Aidan O'Brien's Queen's Vase winner Illinois emulate some high-class stablemates in the Grand Prix de Paris?

Sign up to receive On The Nose , our essential daily newsletter, from the Racing Post. Your unmissable morning feed, direct to your email inbox every morning.