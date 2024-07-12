'This has been the plan for a little while but he's drawn out in the car park' - trainers on their John Smith's Cup contenders

Learn from history. This is the 65th running of the oldest-sponsored race in Britain and history tells you that despite the big field and huge prize, they invariably do not go a breakneck gallop.

Many a runner has pulled away its chance, while time and again those who grab a prominent early position prove hard to peg back and it is difficult to make ground from behind.

The 2018 second Thundering Blue probably went closest of those coming from well off the pace in recent years and his efforts afterwards showed he was probably a stone well in.

Runner-up Astro King did much the best of those off the speed last year and he went on to win at the Ebor meeting and land the Cambridgeshire, so was clearly thrown in – he is 12lb higher today.

Haunted Dream was given the ideal, always-prominent ride when third 12 months ago and his recent second in Listed company at Royal Ascot shows he remains feasibly treated on a mark 3lb higher.

The ideal candidate is a handily ridden, settled horse with significant potential upside in their form, at a price that warrants taking a chance on the inevitable bad luck in running.

Enfjaar could be one such, ideally drawn to grab a prominent position in stall one and fresh from a comeback victory at Chelmsford. He is entitled to come on again for a reappearance success which suggested he could be poised to fulfil youthful promise after a close-season gelding.

Nor might it be wise to ignore Johnny Murtagh, who has won two Ebors from a handful of runners at York.

His lightly raced Take Heart has been running well in good handicaps and is on the up. He has the early pace to hope for a decent pitch from his wide draw and will be suited by dropping back in trip after not quite seeing out 1m4f last time.

Race analysis by David Carr

Will there be Jehani joy with Wathnan win?

Wathnan Racing have already scooped major prizes in Britain this year, but success for Haunted Dream could be one of the most special so far for the Qatari operation.

The five-year-old bids to give Hamad Al-Jehani, a leading trainer in his native country, the biggest success of his career in his first British season.

Haunted Dream was second in the Wolferton Stakes at Royal Ascot last month and also attempts John Smith's Cup revenge after finishing third last year when trained by Ed Dunlop.

Richard Brown, Wathnan's racing adviser, said: "He's been a star since we got him. He nearly fell out of the stalls on his first run at Epsom before running a stormer at Ascot. This looks like the obvious race to go for, but stall 24 isn't ideal.

"Hamad has built up a great team in Newmarket and we couldn't be happier with how it's all started. It would be remarkable to get a prize like this for him."

What they say

Daniel Kubler, joint-trainer of Astro King

Our only concern is he's better on a fast surface. We'd like it to dry out a little bit. I think it was good to soft last year when he was second, but if it could get to good, that would be in our favour.

Roger Varian, trainer of Botanical and Enfjaar

It's hard to split them. Botanical delivered a good figure when he won at the Dante meeting, but disappointed in the Wolferton at Ascot – maybe the ground was a bit quick for him. He seems in good form and a return to York should suit him. Enfjaar is at the higher end of the weights but he's coming in off the back of a win at Chelmsford. He's always had plenty of ability and seems to be finally putting it together. I could see them both running very well.

Karl Burke, trainer of Liberty Lane

He's in great form and this has been the plan for a little while. It's a shame he's drawn out in the car park in 23 and it's a tough race, but he deserves to be there. He's a Listed-class horse if not a Group 3 horse on his day.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Kevin Ryan, trainer of Marhaba The Champ

He loves York and his record on the Knavesmire speaks for itself. Hopefully, the rain will hold off. If he can return to last year’s form he should have a chance.

Hugo Palmer, trainer of Box To Box

He's in super order and he's up in the handicap now. He needs a career best, but he has a habit of producing them of late. He's drawn in stall 20, but we'll have to be a bit more patient and he's won from in behind, so we'll give it our best shot.

Michael Bell, trainer of Tony Montana

The drop back in trip is very much a plus. He clearly didn’t stay at Ascot. He has a nice racing weight and I'm looking forward to the race.

Reporting by Matt Rennie

