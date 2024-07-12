'There is plenty more to come' - Inisherin camp issue warning to rivals as star sprinters clash in fascinating July Cup

Connections of Inisherin , impressive winner of the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot, believe the stiff finish will play to the strengths of their rapidly progressive colt, who boasts a wonderful combination of speed, class and stamina.

Adam Ryan, assistant to Inisherin’s trainer Kevin Ryan, said: “He came out of Ascot very well and goes to Newmarket in great order. He’s a very straightforward horse.

“It’s another big test for him as he takes on his elders for the first time, but we have no concerns about him. He is very relaxed in his races and has that bit of extra stamina too, having run so well over a mile in the Guineas.”

Ryan would ideally like a stronger pace for Inisherin to aim at this time. “The stiff uphill finish at Newmarket should suit him,” he said. “His last half-furlong at Ascot was arguably his best. They couldn’t take him as far enough into the race as we would have liked that day. There is plenty more to come.”

Vandeek ‘remains a very exciting horse’

Things haven’t gone to script for Vandeek this year, but there is plenty of time for him to re-establish his claims as a potential sprint star.

The dual Group 1 winner lost his unbeaten record when finishing third behind Inisherin in Haydock’s Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes on his reappearance in May, and was then ruled out of Royal Ascot owing to an unsatisfactory blood count.

Joint-trainer Ed Crisford said: “It was very disappointing to miss Ascot and we’re looking forward to getting him back into a rhythm now. There are lots of major sprint races to come and he remains a very exciting horse.”

Vandeek: missed Royal Ascot Credit: APRH / CLEMENTINE VERET

Vandeek may have been unsuited by the very testing ground at Haydock and will bid to turn the tables on Inisherin on what will be a much more favourable surface.

“He’s back in full health,” Crisford added. “We’ll excuse him that defeat at Haydock and there’s lots to look forward to with him.

“It’s a very good race and he’ll have to be on his A game. I'm hopeful he will be.”

River Tiber ‘likely to leave Jersey run behind’

River Tiber attracted considerable ante-post support for the Commonwealth Cup a few weeks before Royal Ascot, but connections bypassed that Group 1 sprint in favour of the Group 3 Jersey Stakes over seven furlongs.

It was a move which backfired as the 13-8 favourite could finish only eighth behind Haatem, and it is no surprise to see him drop in trip.

Trainer Aidan O’Brien has long had this race in mind for River Tiber. “The plan all along was the Irish Guineas, then the Jersey and on to the July Cup,” he said.

“We were delighted with his run in the Guineas, but were disappointed with him in the Jersey. We just felt it was a very messy race. They only hacked and then sprinted so it wasn’t a true test of him at all. We think he will leave that run well behind. We have always thought he was a very smart colt, but he just hasn’t got a chance to show it this season.”

What they say

Charlie Hills, trainer of Khaadem and Mitbaahy

I don’t understand why they are such big prices. If there is no rain, the ground should tighten up perfectly for Khaadem. The draw looks okay and he has trained very well since his last win. Mitbaahy was fourth in the market for the Jubilee and suddenly he’s a 22-1 shot. It’s mad, isn’t it? He made up a lot of ground at Ascot. I think they have big chances.

Ralph Beckett, trainer of Kinross

We’re hoping for rain for him, so I’ll walk the track in the morning before we decide whether to run. The intention is there and he’s in good form. He ran well in the race last year too.

Ralph Beckett: set to run Kinross in the July Cup Credit: Edward Whitaker (racingpost.com/photos)

Ed Bethell, trainer of Regional

He’s in great nick. I wouldn’t want any more rain. He wouldn’t run if there was too much. It’s as good a sprint race as there has been in the last couple of years. All the best sprinters have turned up. We’re under no illusions about the task. Let’s just hope we can run.

Karl Burke, trainer of Swingalong

I’m hoping there’s no more rain for her. She’s in great form and deserves her chance, she’s been knocking on the door. It’s a tough race but she never lets us down. It was a huge run at Ascot. She likes Ascot and she’s never run on a track like Newmarket with its undulations, so it will be interesting to see how she gets on.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Vadream

She ran a cracker in the Jubilee on rattling quick ground and it won’t be anywhere near as quick this time. She always runs incredibly well at Newmarket and I think she’s a lively outsider.

Clive Cox, trainer of Jasour

He’s in excellent form. I’m just a little concerned about the weather forecast. I hope we don’t get rain of any magnitude. I’m hoping the competitiveness of the race will give him a chance to settle on a track which he showed last year is very agreeable to him. They didn’t go fast enough for him at Ascot. We were looking for cover everywhere. I’d like to think he can close the gap on Inisherin if things work out better this time.

