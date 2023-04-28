'This is a lovely race for him - he loves Sandown' - analysis and key quotes for an enthralling Oaksey Chase 

One tough decision has followed another for Shark Hanlon this week. First his stable star was pulled out of Wednesday's Gold Cup at Punchestown due to the ground. Then the following morning he had to decide whether to declare the same horse for either the bet365 Gold Cup or the Oaksey Chase on this card.

The choice he made was the easier one. The only horse to win a Class 1 handicap in Britain this century off a BHA mark higher than Hewick's 168 is Denman. But in this race he even gets weight off some inferior horses.

That includes his most obvious challenger , who has become such a likeable sort but lacks the class to break through at the top level. He has won a Haldon Gold Cup and a Denman Chase, but the list of seconds and thirds is longer and includes the Arkle, Ryanair, Charlie Hall and Betfair Chase. Even his fifth in an Aintree handicap off a mark of 158 last time was an admirable showing. But now he has to give 2lb to a horse rated 10lb higher than that.

Eldorado Allen should at least suit the in-between trip. The same goes for , who won over hurdles on this card last year and may be at his best over trips short of three miles. If in form he would have more of a chance than stablemate , but the early betting does not reflect that.

Solo and , both dubious stayers, should at least ensure a satisfactory gallop. Given that Hewick's form is all in big-field handicaps and Grade 1s over further, that should be in his favour.

The main issue could be the fences, as he has exited late on his last two chase starts, including a heavy fall two out in the Gold Cup last time. Assuming he gets to the finish today, he should be able to vindicate his trainer's choices.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

What they say

Joe Tizzard, trainer of Eldorado Allen

He ran really well at Aintree a fortnight ago under top weight in a handicap. I think this is a lovely race for him. He loves Sandown.

Kim Bailey, trainer of First Flow

He’s really well. We had originally targeted the Celebration Chase, but that’s the hottest two-miler you could possibly imagine. It’s an unknown as to whether he’ll get the trip. He has won over two and a half miles at Huntingdon, but this is two miles and six furlongs up a hill.

Shark Hanlon, trainer of Hewick

It looks like a good chance for him. He has ten or 12lb in hand on ratings and Eldorado Allen is giving us 2lb as well. He went over the same trip in the Galway Plate and in America so I'm not worried about it. I was going to go for the bet365 but he would have had to give away a lot of weight and I just thought after the fall he got at Cheltenham this race would suit him better.

Paul Nicholls, trainer of McFabulous and Solo

McFabulous likes Sandown and you can put a line through his last run at Newbury. Solo won the Pendil very nicely and that form has worked out. We have kept him for this race and he goes well fresh. The step up in trip will be fine for him — I think he needs three miles now.

Gary Moore, trainer of Black Gerry

He's got to the point where he's become badly handicapped. It's a big ask to see what he can do in this race, but he will enjoy the ground. He's been sort of well placed to win two moderate races and now he's got to take on the big boys, which he's not going to find easy.

Reporting by Richard Birch

