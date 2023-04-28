'It would be wonderful to win again' - Scottish National hero Kitty's Light takes aim at bet365 Gold Cup  

Could there be tears before teatime again? will test Christian Williams' emotions once more on Saturday afternoon.

The trainer was so choked up he could barely speak in the winner's enclosure after his stayer's success under Jack Tudor in the Scottish Grand National at Ayr last Saturday.

It was his first big victory since daughter Betsy had been diagnosed with leukaemia — and earlier in the week she'd played out an imaginary win for Kitty's Light on her rocking horse.

Turning out again, just seven days after jumping 27 fences and galloping four miles, would appear quite a question to ask a chaser who has already run seven times this season.

Yet Williams' record in long-distance chases shows that he knows exactly what he is doing. And Kitty's Light ran in both races last year, finishing second at Ayr and third here, when they were three weeks apart and he has no penalty for last week's win.

Jack Tudor and Christian Williams are all smiles after Kitty's Light's Ayr heroics Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

He might also have won this in 2021 had he not been interfered with and his trainer said: "He looks to have a nice chance and it's just whether he bounces back from last week.

"He seems in great form at home, fresh and well. Jack knows the horse very well, he's been riding him since we bought him as a yearling and broke him in, and he'll know if he's not right.

"He likes Sandown. Jumping isn't his big attribute but he seems to run well there. When we ride him at home he leans on the right leg a little so he maybe favours going that way a small bit."

Asked what another victory would mean, Williams said: "Last week was the stuff of dreams. It would be wonderful to win again but it's a big ask and we're just lucky to be involved with the horse."

Age does not weary them

Never worry about age in the last big chase of the season. Many a classy 11-year-old figures on the list of winners, including The Dikler, Special Cargo, Mr Frisk, Monkerhostin and Tidal Bay.

And while the hugely popular may not be quite as good as he was, he is still performing with zest and resilience.

He and Bryony Frost scored their 11th win together last November, defying 12st to land the Badger Beer Handicap Chase at Wincanton, and have since finished third in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, a contest they won in 2020, and again in the Coral Trophy back there in February.

Frodon clears the last on his way to victory in the Badger Beer Chase at Wincanton in November Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Trainer Paul Nicholls said: "The trip is a bit of an unknown but I think he's been crying out for it. He's fresh and well."

He also runs , who was disqualified and placed third after passing the post first in 2021, and , who has won military races at Sandown the last twice.

"Enrilo likes good ground," he said. "This race has been a bit of a project with him for some time. The plan has been to have him right for this day. I think he'll run very well.

"Broken Halo is stepping up in class. It's a lot more competitive than what he's been used to lately, but I do think he's a lively outsider."

What they say

Evan Williams, trainer of

It's a bit of an experiment going up in trip and nobody knows if he'll stay. He's had a good season but it will be difficult to beat Kitty's Light, who's well in, and some of those down at the bottom of the weights.

Tom Lacey, trainer of

I'd like to think he has every chance. In competitive races over three miles it looks as though the handicapper has got him but I hope he can eke out a bit more over three miles four. He seems in good shape but I wouldn't want any more rain.

Lydia Richards, trainer of

He's been doing well and he's won at Sandown. He's not run over three miles four but he's been staying on at the end of three miles one and any rain is good news for him.

Chris Gordon, trainer of and

It's exciting to go there with two live each-way chances. Coolvalla has been a wonderful horse this season. We beat Revels Hill last time at Exeter and I don't know why he's a much shorter price than our lad. Annual Invictus was the first British horse home in the Kim Muir even though the ground had gone against him.

Harry Fry, trainer of

We didn't campaign him through the depths of the winter as we wanted to keep him a fresher horse for now. He's been consistent and we hope he can be competitive again. He's shown his liking for the trip and he ran at the track earlier in the season. The spring ground will suit and I think he'll run a big race.

Seamus Mullins, trainer of

We put him away after the Grimthorpe with this race in mind, resisting the temptation of Scotland and other places. He's working and schooling well and we're hopeful of a good run.

Ben Pauling, trainer of

He finished second twice over two and a half miles and then he's won two races over three miles. He's very progressive, he looks very well in himself, we've half laid him out for this and I'm looking forward to seeing how he gets on.

