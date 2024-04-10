Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race25 MINS
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race25 MINS
19:30 Kempton (A.W)Horse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previewstomorrow
14:55 Aintree
premium

'That record is wretched' - why a strong Gold Cup performance may not help you find the winner of the Aintree Bowl

14:55 AintreeWilliam Hill Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:3m 1f
ITV

I don't know about you, but most years as soon as the last horse crosses the line in the Cheltenham Gold Cup I want to relive it. The Gold Cup is one of the greatest races, who wouldn't want to have another go?

There must be a strong chance this sentiment carries over into the Aintree Bowl. This race is still put up as a Gold Cup rerun, even as the evidence mounts that it is nothing of the sort. Going back to 2008, when Kauto Star was turned over by Our Vic, horses that run well at Cheltenham tend to 'bounce', for want of a better term, at Aintree.

Here are the form figures, starting with Kauto Star, of the best-placed horse from the Gold Cup in the same spring's Aintree Bowl: 2FU52513351434P. Considering this race has averaged seven runners in that time, and that the Gold Cup is often the highest-quality race of the season, that record is wretched. On average they only just beat the median runner, the one that places fourth of seven.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Keith MelroseBetting editor

Published on 10 April 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:55, 10 April 2024

iconCopy
14:55 AintreeWilliam Hill Bowl Chase (Grade 1) (GBB Race)
Chase Turf, Grade 1
Going:Soft
Runners:7
Class:1
Distance:3m 1f
ITV
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers
more inPreviews
more inBetting offers