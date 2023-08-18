St Leger hopeful Arrest takes on elders for the first time in bid to enhance staying claims in the Geoffrey Freer

In four of the past six years the Geoffrey Freer Stakes has shaken up the St Leger market and it is a shade of odds-on that a representative of the Classic generation will continue the trend.

That is according to the early betting as three-year-olds Arrest and Klondike split long-time ante-post favourite Kemari , a position he presumably occupied in light of Arrest looking unlikely to get his ground at the beginning of the week.

Arrest went off the 4-1 favourite for the Derby as sentimental money poured in for Frankie Dettori's final Epsom Classic ride, but the good to firm conditions found him out. The colt's supporters were out in force once more at Royal Ascot in the King Edward VII but he again failed to justify an SP of 3-1.

The son of Frankel is a proven Group operator on soft ground, having hacked up in the Chester Vase on such conditions from Irish Derby runner-up Adelaide River after almost notching a heavy-ground Group 1 strike at two in the Criterium de Saint-Cloud. The Chester success means he incurs a 3lb penalty, though, and Klondike is another youngster with upsides.

Klondike is by daylight the least exposed runner in here and deserves marking up for his fourth-placed finish in a muddling Bahrain Trophy last time. The race turned into a sprint and he was poorly positioned when asked for his effort.

Conditions have likely gone against Enemy , for whom a form case can be made on his best efforts. However, an ease in the ground is helpful for another of the older brigade in Jack Darcy .

The four-year-old produced a career-best effort when leading for much of the way in the Glorious Stakes behind top-class mud-lover Hamish last time, a performance that left him 6lb well in for next week's Ebor at York. It's interesting he's running here and there is a chance this front-runner establishes another tactical advantage on his first foray into staying races. The new discipline should suit.

Ian Williams, trainer of Enemy

It's not as competitive as the race he ran in last time [Goodwood Cup]. He wasn't at his best that day. As long as the ground isn't too soft he should run well.

Oliver Cole, joint-trainer of Jack Darcy

They've had lots of rain at Newbury but he'll go through the ground. He's in great form at home. The concern is that this race may come too soon after Goodwood, but the signs are encouraging and it's a stepping stone for the Melbourne Cup.

Charlie Appleby, trainer of Kemari

He goes to Newbury fit and well, having had a little break since the Fred Archer. I think conditions will suit as he has a bit of form on softer ground, and a repeat of his Newmarket performance should make him a serious contender.

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of Shandoz

He looked like he was developing into a decent stayer but injury has kept him off the track for the best part of two years. He is as good as we can get him at home but he is sure to come on for the run. Hopefully he can prove he has retained his ability and repay his incredibly patient owner.

Tom Ward, trainer of Luisa Casati

She hated the bottomless ground at Goodwood last time, and Richard [Kingscote] looked after her. They've had a lot of rain at Newbury, and I'm hoping it's not too soft. Ground on the slow side of good would be fine for her. Excluding her last run she has put up solid performances this season. It's a competitive race, but she goes there in good form and I'm hoping for a big run.

John Gosden, joint-trainer Of Arrest

If they get the rain that is forecast it would suit him as he likes to get his toe in as he showed when winning at Chester. He has a penalty to carry for that and is taking on older horses for the first time, but he has been in good form at home and we are hopeful he can run well.

