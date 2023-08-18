'The break seems to have done her well' - Pearls And Rubies and Snellen renew their rivalry after Ascot thriller

The sequel to a cracking Chesham Stakes promises to be another edge-of-the-seat thriller as Snellen and Pearls And Rubies renew their rivalry.

There was a head between them at Royal Ascot as Snellen stuck her neck out to score at 12-1, confirming the promise she showed when winning a barrier trial at Dundalk and a maiden at Limerick.

She has not been seen since and returns from a 56-day absence, whereas Pearls And Rubies took in the Anglesey Stakes.

Sent off odds-on, she couldn't contain Kairyu in the closing stages but shaped as though a return to seven furlongs would suit. Conditions ought to be fine for her too and she may handle the easier surface better than Snellen. That could make all the difference.

Snellen (blue) beats Pearls And Rubies (16) in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot Credit: Edward Whitaker

It is not just a match, though, and Vespertilio is a fascinating contender. She backed up an eyecatching effort on her debut at Fairyhouse with a fine effort in the Silver Flash Stakes at Leopardstown where she travelled every bit as well as Ylang Ylang to the two-furlong pole.

There was no shame in giving best to next year's Oaks favourite and according to RPRs she improved 26lb from first to second start. If she improves again here, she is a big, big player.

Sakti was just touched off by the well-regarded Brilliant in a Leopardstown maiden on her only start, while Dollerina chased home the aforementioned Ylang Ylang in hers. She is part-owned by RTE and ITV racing presenter Brian Gleeson, whose colours were carried by Champion Bumper winner A Dream To Share before he was sold to JP McManus.

Mysteries , Betula and Kalispera all have decent runs to their names as well, so this is a Group 2 contest that is sure to prove informative with regard to the rest of the season and next year's Classics.

What they say

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Dollerina and Kalispera

Dollerina had a good run on her debut and comes here in good shape. She has an each-way chance in what looks to be a very competitive race. Kalispera has two good runs in maidens and hopefully she has learnt from those experiences and can put up a good show here. It would be great if she could get placed.

Donnacha O'Brien, trainer of Mysteries

She's in good form and we're hoping the Curragh doesn't get too much rain as we think she's going to be much better on quick ground. She works like a nice filly, so we're hoping she can improve a bit from last time and run a good race.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Pearls And Rubies

She's in good form and won't mind an ease in the ground. We were a little bit disappointed with her the last day but Ryan said maybe we should go a bit further with her. He said she was coming home well but the line just came too quick for her. The filly who beat us in the Chesham is in there, so it will be an interesting race.

Gavin Cromwell, trainer of Snellen

We gave her a couple of weeks of a break after the Chesham as she had a busy spring with the barrier trial, her maiden at Limerick and then Ascot. The break seems to have done her well and we're looking forward to getting her back out. I wouldn't like to see a whole load of rain for her, but I don't think any of the trainers would for their runners either.

