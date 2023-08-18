Will there be another repeat winner in Newmarket's unique handicap for grey horses?

This handicap confined to horses who are grey in colour has become one of the most iconic races of the season on Newmarket’s July course and this year’s event has attracted 15 runners.

It is so unique in its nature that it has become a target for trainers with a grey horse over the years, and that is particularly true when it comes to those who have run in the race previously.

Among this season’s participants are the last two winners. Strike was successful 12 months ago and, if we turn the clock back a couple of years, it was Mitrosonfire who emerged on top.

Case Key won the race two years apart in 2017 and 2019, and Mitrosonfire has dropped to the same mark (85) as when successful two years ago despite running well on his last three starts.

Two of those runs came on the July course, and he shaped better than his final position of 17th suggests in the International at Ascot last time, when he travelled well for a long way over a furlong further. A return here will certainly have been the plan and the drop back in trip looks ideal.

Jonathan Portman will also have had the race in mind for last year’s winner Strike, who is running off a 3lb higher mark and is reunited with Rob Hornby, who partnered him to victory last season.

Strike was only Portman’s second runner in the race in the last ten years, and his other, Goodnight Girl, finished runner-up in 2018. It’s evidently a race that the trainer targets.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

What they say

Marco Botti, trainer of Silver Samurai

It’s just about the biggest field in the history of the race, which makes things difficult. He’s come down the handicap to a mark he can win off but it depends if he puts it in. He wouldn’t want too much rain as he likes it quick.

Greg Cheyne, rider of Mitrosonfire

It looks like a wide open contest, but he’s a previous course-and-distance winner and I’m very much looking forward to the ride. He looks as if he’s drawn on the right side in 14 and there’s plenty to like about his chances.

James Doyle, rider of Divine Libra

I think I’ve got a big chance. He finished third in a warm race over course and distance three weeks ago and he’s unexposed at sprint trips.

Tim Easterby, trainer of Music Society

He's in good form and likes a bit of juice in the ground. He can definitely win off his current mark.

Ivan Furtado, trainer of Magical Max

He won at the track over seven furlongs last time after which we gave him a break with this race in mind as he goes well fresh. He’s back to six furlongs, but they should go a good pace which will suit him.

Jedd O’Keeffe, trainer of Devil’s Angel

He likes the track and ran well in this race a couple of years ago. We think he’s well handicapped and he goes well for Callum Shepherd.

David Simcock, trainer of Masterclass

He was well ridden to win an average race at Yarmouth last time, which will have boosted his confidence, but this looks like an ultra-competitive renewal. It’s a nice prize to go for and it’s many years since we’ve had a runner in it.

Reporting by David Milnes

