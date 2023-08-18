'This looks an ideal race' - can the class-dropping Chindit get back to winning ways?

Before the rain arrived this race revolved around just one horse and that was Chindit . He has recorded two of his three highest Racing Post Ratings at Newbury, finishing third in last year's Lockinge and second this season. A reproduction of either run would be good enough.

However, the rain has changed the complexion because Chindit was beaten eight lengths on his sole start on soft ground in the 2020 Dewhurst at Newmarket and it’s only a couple of weeks since he was withdrawn from the Sussex Stakes at Goodwood due to soft conditions.

He evidently doesn’t want cut in the ground and it will be interesting to see if connections let him take his chance. This does look like a golden opportunity, after all.

It’s also true that most of the principals are unproven on soft ground. Pogo was withdrawn from the Lennox at Goodwood because of the ease in conditions and Jamie Spencer, who rode Marbaan to finish third in that race, reportedly felt his mount wanted better going.

Spencer is back on board Marbaan and the son of Oasis Dream looks capable of progressing from his Goodwood run, provided the conditions don’t find him out again.

Mostabshir is unraced on softer than good and recorded his sole turf win on good to firm at York in May. John and Thady Gosden fit the son of Dark Angel with first-time blinkers and the pair are 4-21 with runners wearing headgear for the first time since the start of last season.

So who are the genuine soft-ground performers? They are thin on the ground, but Witch Hunter has recorded three of his five highest RPRs on going with soft in the description.

He made a mess of the start and hung right throughout when third in Listed company on soft ground at Chester last month. The track evidently didn’t suit and his highest RPR came over a straight seven at Ascot when successful in the Buckingham Palace. This track will be ideal.

The other horse with form on soft ground is the Spanish raider Rodaballo . Guillermo Arizkorreta Elosegui brings the son of Lope De Vega to contest this Group 2 and horses by that sire generally handle soft ground. Rodaballo has won twice on such conditions at La Zarzuela.

Analysis by Graeme Rodway

Mostabshir out to kickstart a big week for Shadwell

It's a big few days for the family of Mostabshir, whose half-brother Mostahdaf bids to win his second Group 1 in the Juddmonte International at York on Wednesday.

Just like his senior sibling who wears cheekpieces in his races, Mostabshir is also to be fitted with headgear for the first time with trainers John and Thady Gosden reaching for a pair of blinkers for their classy but enigmatic grey.

Mostabshir: drops back in trip from a mile for the first time Credit: Alan Crowhurst

The son of Dark Angel is dropping to 7f for the first time having raced exclusively at a mile in his five-race career to date which has yielded wins at Kempton and York.

Richard Hills, assistant racing manager to Shadwell Estates, owners of Mostabshir, said: “Mostabshir has been working well in blinkers at home and this looks like the right spot for him going back in trip. William Buick knows him having won on him at York and he should handle some ease in the ground.”

Whatever happens in the coming days there is plenty to look forward to from the family as Handassa, dam of Mostabshir and Mostahdaf, has a two-year-old full brother to the latter in training with the Gosdens.

Hills said: “He’s called Mutaawd and is a nice type who hopefully will run before the end of the year. Beyond that, Handassa has produced a yearling colt by Kingman and a filly foal by Frankel so there’s a lot to look forward to.”

What they say

Richard Hannon, trainer of Chindit, Witch Hunter and Mammas Girl

Chindit’s form is there for all to see and he’s been in great shape all season. Seven furlongs around here won’t be a problem at all and this looks an ideal race. Seven furlongs appears to be the optimum trip for Witch Hunter, he’s very consistent and tries hard so should not be ruled out on his best form. Mammas Girl hasn’t really gone on from her Nell Gwyn win earlier this year but it was a step back in the right direction at York last time. The ground will be perfect and she’s not out of it by any means.

Eve Johnson Houghton, trainer of Jumby

I’d say he’s an unlikely runner at this stage as the ground is on the soft side and he wants it firm. He’s been unlucky a few times this summer with weather but they said it was going to be dry just a few days ago.

Kieran Shoemark, rider of Pogo

This is his best trip but I would think the 12mm of rain they’ve had won’t help his chances as ideally he wants good ground or quicker.

Charlie Fellowes, trainer of Marbaan

We’re on weather watch as we don’t want the ground to be too soft. He’s come out of Goodwood in good shape and he looks a picture.

Kate Grimwade, assistant to Roger Varian, trainer of New Endeavour

This'll likely be his last start in the UK before he joins Gai Waterhouse and Adrian Bott in Australia. The form of the Sir Henry Cecil Stakes has worked out with Embesto winning a Group race at Salisbury on Thursday. He's up in grade, but he's a tough horse who deserves his place and will give his all.

Reporting by David Milnes

