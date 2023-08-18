'His work at home has been lovely' - leading Derby fancy Henry Longfellow out to enhance his big reputation

Aidan O'Brien is responsible for the top four in most ante-post markets for the 2024 Derby and Henry Longfellow is among that elite quartet. He is a standout 16-1 with bet365 for the Epsom Classic but should he provide his trainer with a record-extending 16th win in the Futurity Stakes he might be a single figure price come Saturday night.

Among O'Brien's previous winners of this Group 2 are Hawk Wing, Gleneagles, Churchill and Anthony Van Dyck, who all went to bigger and better things. His last two have not, with Point Lonsdale and Aesop's Fables failing to fulfil their early promise but it would be a big shock if Henry Longfellow did not find himself contesting Classics next season such was the impression he created on his debut.

It is a bit early to be making big claims about a colt we have seen just once, but the son of Dubawi and the mighty Minding looked to have inherited plenty of talent from his parents judging by what he produced at the Curragh last month. He won that maiden emphatically, without Ryan Moore having to get overly anxious, and beat a juvenile now rated 100 by a cosy length and three-quarters.

The performance earned him an RPR of 97 and the form looks rock solid.

Ger Lyons has yet to win the Futurity but he has a talented colt in Spanish Flame , who was a wide margin winner of a Roscommon maiden before justifying odds-on favouritism in a winners' race at Tipperary where he had O'Brien's Portland three lengths behind him in fourth.

The son of Phoenix Of Spain has some fancy entries too as Lyons has him in the National Stakes and the Beresford Stakes.

Islandsinthestream is in both of those races as well and he scored nicely in a course and distance maiden on his sole start. He has form tied in with Portland too as he finished a length and a half in front of him there.

Portland defied an in-running high of 13-1 on Betfair when getting up late to land a nursery at Galway off a mark of 90. He was helped there by the waywardness of the favourite in the closing stages, but he hit the line hard and looks to be learning.

Adrian Murray is enjoying a smashing campaign, but victory with the 76-rated Courageous Strike would be a major shock.

What they say

Adrian Murray, trainer of Courageous Strike

He'll be up against it but there are only five runners and he will pick up some prize-money. He's not a bad horse and had a great run first time up at Roscommon.

Aidan O'Brien, trainer of Henry Longfellow and Portland

Henry Longfellow is good and everything seems well with him since the last day. We're looking forward to seeing him out again and he won't mind any rain. His dam Minding handled soft ground so I don't see that being a problem. His work has been lovely at home. Portland won a nursery at Galway the last day and is starting to progress the way we hoped he would.

Joseph O'Brien, trainer of Islandsinthestream

He won very nicely at the Curragh on his debut and in an ideal world we wouldn't want too much rain for him. This is a suitable race for him, though, and hopefully he runs his race. We think he's capable of being competitive in this sort of company.

