Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:15 CorkHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next raceRACE
13:15 CorkHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Previews
premium

Something for everyone as familiar old names come to the fore on the Flat and over jumps

Metier: a familiar name to Flat and jump racing fans
Metier: a familiar name to Flat and jump racing fansCredit: Mark Cranham

Just as the weather can't decide if it wants to lash us with rain or bathe us in unfamiliar sunshine, so racing is also in a transitional mood. We've had the Lincoln, so it must be the Flat season, but the Grand National is going to take over in about a fortnight, and now we've got a busy Saturday reflecting that muddled mood, with jumpers slogging through the Haydock mud and sprinters burning up the Musselburgh straight.

The Virgin Bet Queen's Cup, centrepiece of the card in Scotland, adds to the confusion by being a Flat race with a distinctly jumps flavour. The top two on the card are Metier and Tritonic, so surely this is a handicap hurdle?

Specifically, it raises memories of Ascot's valuable pre-Christmas hurdle of 2021, when Tritonic won and Metier was a game fourth. Now these versatile sorts will clash once more in a race Metier very nearly won last year, going down by just half a length to Wise Eagle.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Chris CookRacing Writer of the Year

Published on 29 March 2024inPreviews

Last updated 18:53, 29 March 2024

iconCopy
more inPreviews
more inPreviews