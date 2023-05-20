Seven key stats to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with Newbury offering the headline action on Lockinge Stakes day. Newmarket, Thirsk, Doncaster, Bangor, Wexford and Uttoxeter also host meetings and here are statistics from each track that will help your punting . . .

Charlie Hills is operating at a 50 per cent strike-rate at Newmarket this season with five winners from ten runners. The Lambourn trainer has also been in flying form this past fortnight and sends just one runner to Newmarket on Saturday.



runs in the 6f handicap () and comes here following a second behind Thunderbear. A beaten favourite that day the son of Invincible Spirit will come on plenty for that seasonal debut.

Mutaany 14:40 Newmarket View Racecard

William Buick took top jockey honours at Newbury for 2022 with 13 winners from 43 rides, operating at a 30 per cent strike rate. He has been in great form over the last 14 days and has a fine book of rides on Saturday.



They include 2,000 Guineas sixth , 2021 Breeder Cup Turf winner and Lockinge Stakes favourite . Buick also picks up a ride on the Charlie Hills-trained , a trainer for whom he has ridden 18 winners from 85 rides operating at a 21 per cent strike-rate over the last five years.

Shobiz 17:18 Newbury View Racecard

has a terrific record at Thirsk with two wins from three runs at the track. He runs in the 7f handicap () for trainer Micky Hammond. Apprentice jockey Aiden Brookes has been booked and has a 50 per cent strike-rate on the horse.



The son of Youzmain was last seen here finishing fifth in the competitive Thirsk Hunt Cup. That form has been well advertised since and the drop back to seven furlongs is very much in his favour. He's three from eight over the distance and one from one over this exact course and distance.

Carnival Zain 16:17 Thirsk View Racecard

Richard Hannon had ten winners from 48 runners at Doncaster last year for a healthy 21 per cent strike-rate. He's in top form currently and sends just one runner to Doncaster on Saturday in the shape of .



Connections have booked Joe Fanning for the ride and he is five from 13 for the yard over the last five years for an eyecatching 38 per cent strike rate.



The son of Kodiac will need to come forward plenty from his seasonal debut at Newbury.

Captain Cuddles 20:20 Doncaster View Racecard

Local trainer Alastair Ralph has had 12 winners from 64 runners at Bangor over the past five seasons and he saddled four winners here last season from only 16 runners.



Alex Edwards rides in the opener for the stable and he's +22.38 to £1 stakes at the track.

Churchman 13:35 Bangor-on-Dee View Racecard

Owners Joe and Marie Donnelly were three from three at Wexford last season and are represented by one runner on Saturday. makes his chase debut for trainer Willie Mullins and the six-year-old was last seen finishing third in the International Novice Hurdle at the Punchestown festival.



Mullins had five winners from 19 runners at this track last season and is operating at an impressive strike-rate in the past fortnight.

Uncle Phil 16:00 Wexford View Racecard

has had three runs at Uttoxeter and never finished outside the first three. He contests the feature 2m7½f handicap hurdle () on Saturday following an eyecatching second on his seasonal debut.



His most recent run at this track saw him finish second to Pounding Poet who has gone on to finish second at Aintree's Grand National festival. That looks a smart piece of form at this level.

Copper Coin 19:05 Uttoxeter View Racecard

