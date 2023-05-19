Who will win the 2023 Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes based on previous trends?
The first Group 1 of the season for horses aged four or above will be run at Newbury on Saturday. The Al Shaqab Lockinge Stakes is fiercely competitive and here we take a look at who is the most likely winner based on previous trends . . .
Rating
It takes a class horse to win the Lockinge and over the last nine years no winner has been officially rated lower than 115. Six of those nine winners were rated above 120.
Interestingly, only five of the 13 runners in this year's contest carry a rating above 115, with second-favourite Laurel falling short of previous trends at 112.
Form
Top-level success is a strong indicator for this contest, with seven of the last nine winners previously scoring in Group 1 company. The two to buck that trend were Mustashry, who had won at Group 2 level, and Farhh, who was unlucky to bump into Frankel in two Group 1 races before his Lockinge success.
This year's field has just one Group 1 winner in market leader Modern Games, who has claimed four top-level victories in France, Canada and the US.
Fitness
Baaeed won this race on his first start in 2022 and he's one of four winners over the last nine years to have used this Group 1 contest as a seasonal debut. The other five had either one or two runs prior to winning this. It is a fairly even split, which shows proven race fitness is not necessary for success.
Trainer William Haggas will be hoping third favourite My Prospero is ready to go first time out, having been last seen finishing third in the Champion Stakes in October.
Distance
Prior winning form over a mile is crucial, with all nine winners previously successful over the trip. That's a negative for 10-1 shot Light Infrantry, the Richard Hannon-trained Lusail and Hungerford Stakes winner Jumby.
Hawk Wing in 2003 was the last winner to succeed in this race having never previously won at the trip.
Draw
Stalls three and five have seen three winners each over the last nine years while the other victories have come from stalls eight, six and two. A low-to-mid draw seems ideal over the straight mile track and Ribchester was the only winner to make all en route to success during that time.
This is a negative for Modern Games, who has been given the outside stall of 13, but Juddmonte will be pleased with stall five for Laurel. Shadwell's Mutasaabeq, who made all in his last two victories, is in stall three.
Verdict
Modern Games ticks nearly every box as a previous Group 1 winner over Saturday's mile trip. He's had a run this season in the US in the Grade 1 Maker's Mark Mile Stakes and is the highest rated in the field at 121, having landed the Breeders' Cup Mile last season.
The four-year-old has never visited the track but five of the last nine winners were running at Newbury for the first time when successful in the race. He should have the class edge to overcome a high draw and is perfectly poised to claim his first domestic Group 1 success.
Read these next:
'It's extremely open' - Simcock takes aim at Lockinge with Light Infantry
2023 Lockinge Stakes at Newbury: assessing the top six contenders for Saturday's big race
Tom Segal tipped 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj at 20-1 - subscribe now with 50% off and don't miss out on a massive month for Pricewise
The Front Runner is our unmissable email newsletter available exclusively to Members' Club Ultimate subscribers. Chris Cook, a four-time Racing Reporter of the Year award winner, provides his take on the day's biggest stories and tips for the upcoming racing every morning from Monday to Friday. Not a Members' Club Ultimate subscriber? Click here to join today and also receive our Ultimate Daily emails plus our full range of fantastic website and newspaper content.