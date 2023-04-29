Seven key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday
There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the jumps season coming to a close at Sandown and the Punchestown festival entering its final day. Haydock, Leicester, Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton also host meetings and here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .
Sandown
Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard have a 27 per cent strike-rate when combining at the Esher track.
They team up with Tea Clipper in the feature bet365 Gold Cup (2.15). The eight-year-old finished sixth in the Ultima last time – form that continues to be franked – and he is an intriguing each-way contender.
Haydock
Harry Burns has enjoyed three winners from his last seven rides.
He heads to Haydock for one mount aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Animate in the mile handicap (4.20). The three-year-old has been gelded since his last run and boasts some tidy form from his juvenile campaign.
Leicester
Sir Michael Stoute is top of the hot trainers list with five winners from his last ten runners.
Stoute has a 30 per cent strike-rate at this East Midlands track and saddles the Ryan Moore-ridden Aerion Power in the mile handicap (3.05).
Ripon
Archie Watson has a 26 per cent strike-rate with new recruits and saddles one such runner at Ripon.
Aaddeey was a smart handicapper for the Crisfords and looks a good purchase for Hambleton Racing at 35,000gns. He could prove a class apart in the 1m4f handicap (4.40).
Punchestown
Anthony Honeyball has a 3-9 record at Punchestown, enjoying a winner at the last three Punchestown festivals, including with Kilbeg King earlier this week.
The Dorset trainer seeks a notable double with Sam Brown in the 3m handicap chase (4.25), with the 11-year-old sporting first-time blinkers two weeks on from falling at the Chair in the Grand National.
Doncaster
Marco Ghiani is one of four professional jockeys heading to Town Moor for one ride.
The 2021 champion apprentice partners the Ivan Furtado-trained Down To The Kid in the 1m4f handicap (7.15). This will be the four-year-old's second start on turf and he arrives on the back of an all-weather win at Southwell.
Wolverhampton
Saeed bin Suroor has a 24 per cent strike-rate at Wolverhampton and saddles his second runner of the year in Britain at the West Midlands venue.
Rayat cost 360,000gns at the Book 2 sale in 2020 and makes his belated debut in the 1m½f novice (6.30) with Luke Morris aboard.
Read these next:
'I'd like to think he's on a very lenient mark' - who is looking forward to seeing how his runner gets on?
'This will help us decide where we go next season' - Jonbon takes on Greaneteen in Celebration Chase
'It would be wonderful to win again' - Scottish National hero Kitty's Light takes aim at bet365 Gold Cup
'This is a lovely race for him - he loves Sandown' - analysis and key quotes for an enthralling Oaksey Chase
Love Envoi renews rivalry with Cheltenham rivals as she bids for breakthrough Grade 1
'She was so impressive at Cheltenham' - Lossiemouth out to repeat Vauban feat
Sign up here. Place a minimum £10 bet on the Sportsbook at odds of minimum 1/2 (1.5) and get £30 in free bets. Rewards valid for 30 days. SMS verification required. Only deposits via cards or Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please gamble responsibly. Commercial notice: This article contains affiliate links. Offers are handpicked and come from operators that our experts have first-hand experience of. Opening an account via one of these links will earn revenue for the Racing Post, which will be used to continue producing our award-winning coverage of horseracing.