Seven key pointers to help you beat the bookies on Saturday

There are seven meetings in Britain and Ireland on Saturday with the jumps season coming to a close at Sandown and the Punchestown festival entering its final day. Haydock, Leicester, Ripon, Doncaster and Wolverhampton also host meetings and here are statistics from each track to help your punting . . .

Tom Lacey and Stan Sheppard have a 27 per cent strike-rate when combining at the Esher track.

They team up with in the feature bet365 Gold Cup (). The eight-year-old finished sixth in the Ultima last time – form that continues to be franked – and he is an intriguing each-way contender.

Tea Clipper 14:15 Sandown View Racecard

Harry Burns has enjoyed three winners from his last seven rides.

He heads to Haydock for one mount aboard the Simon and Ed Crisford-trained Animate in the mile handicap (). The three-year-old has been gelded since his last run and boasts some tidy form from his juvenile campaign.

Animate 16:20 Haydock View Racecard

Sir Michael Stoute is top of the hot trainers list with five winners from his last ten runners.

Stoute has a 30 per cent strike-rate at this East Midlands track and saddles the Ryan Moore-ridden in the mile handicap ().

Aerion Power 15:05 Leicester View Racecard

Archie Watson has a 26 per cent strike-rate with new recruits and saddles one such runner at Ripon.

was a smart handicapper for the Crisfords and looks a good purchase for Hambleton Racing at 35,000gns. He could prove a class apart in the 1m4f handicap ().

Aaddeey 16:40 Ripon View Racecard

Anthony Honeyball has a 3-9 record at Punchestown, enjoying a winner at the last three Punchestown festivals, including with Kilbeg King earlier this week.

The Dorset trainer seeks a notable double with in the 3m handicap chase (), with the 11-year-old sporting first-time blinkers two weeks on from falling at the Chair in the Grand National.

Sam Brown 16:25 Punchestown View Racecard

Marco Ghiani is one of four professional jockeys heading to Town Moor for one ride.

The 2021 champion apprentice partners the Ivan Furtado-trained in the 1m4f handicap (). This will be the four-year-old's second start on turf and he arrives on the back of an all-weather win at Southwell.

Down To The Kid 19:15 Doncaster View Racecard

Saeed bin Suroor has a 24 per cent strike-rate at Wolverhampton and saddles his second runner of the year in Britain at the West Midlands venue.

cost 360,000gns at the Book 2 sale in 2020 and makes his belated debut in the 1m½f novice () with Luke Morris aboard.

Rayat 18:30 Wolverhampton (A.W) View Racecard

