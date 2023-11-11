Punting pointer: can Olly Murphy repeat last year's double on Grand Sefton day from his four Aintree runners?

Olly Murphy enjoyed a double on the Grand Sefton card at Aintree last year courtesy of Doctor Ken and Gunsight Ridge. The trainer is enjoying a solid start to the core jumps season having landed last Sunday's Colin Parker Memorial Chase with Thunder Rock at Carlisle, as well as striking at Cheltenham's October meeting with Butch. Murphy sends four runners to Merseyside and we assess the chances of him replicating or bettering last season's haul at this meeting.

12.25: BoyleSports Supports Safer Gambling Week EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle

Punting pointer: Like Doctor Ken and Gunsight Ridge, Minella Double is owned by Diana Whateley and the Dromahane point-to-point winner made a successful hurdling debut at Hexham last time. The form of that race took a slight knock on Friday when the runner-up, Dangan Cloud, could manage only third at the same track. Josh The Bosh, a 19-length Warwick winner on his hurdling debut and Flash In The Park, a £350,000 purchase having his first start for Ben Pauling, are tough opposition.

Spotlight comment: Out of a half-sister to very smart Irish jumper Death Duty; joined Olly Murphy after winning a soft-ground Irish point last November; only fifth of seven when favourite for Uttoxeter bumper in March but he made amends in six-runner novice at Hexham (2m4f, soft; odds-on) on hurdling debut last month, rallying; should encounter similar conditions here; leading contender.

What Murphy said: "He won well at Hexham this month and is a big, staying horse – the further he goes the better he'll be. He's going to be a great chaser for next season, but could run well in a staying novice hurdle at some point as well. We'll look at something more fancy around Christmas."

Minella Double 12:25 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

1.00: BoyleSports Best Odds Guaranteed Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Ran three respectable races over fences last season including when third behind Monbeg Genius at Chepstow. The winner went on to be beaten only by subsequent Grand National hero Corach Rambler and Grade 1 Punchestown Gold Cup winner Fastorslow when third in the Ultima at the Cheltenham Festival. The highly regarded Giovinco, who unseated Stephen Mulqueen on his chasing debut at Carlisle, will be hard to beat if getting a clear round.

Spotlight comment: Switched to chasing in five-runner races on soft ground for last three starts, back to form on last two occasions (3m/2m4f); off since April and in this field it's a little disconcerting that his only win came in a novice hurdle in 2020; he's also 3lb out of the handicap.

Lord Of Kerak 13:00 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

2.10: BoyleSports Money Back 2nd Meeting Handicap Chase

Punting pointer: Third in the Grade 2 Dovecote Novices' Hurdle behind subsequent Scottish Champion Hurdle winner Rubaud and was also second to Fennor Cross, who went on to land a 20-runner handicap at the Grand National meeting, at Cheltenham this time last year. Although Ukantango disappointed at Aintree last time, he has won a novice hurdle at this track but soft ground could be an issue on his chasing bow. The race-fit course-and-distance winner Master Chewy is the one to beat.

Spotlight comment: Fairly useful novice hurdler last season, best effort when second in Grade 2 at Cheltenham (2m, good) in November; may make a better chaser and his stable won this race 12 months ago, but he's not yet proven in the mud.

What Murphy said: "He's hopefully going to improve for a fence and is on what I think is a nice mark. He jumps really well and he's one I've always been looking forward to going chasing with, so this is an exciting season for him."

Ukantango 14:10 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

3.20: BoyleSports Acca Boost On Horse Racing Hurdle

Punting pointer: Sent off odds-on to land this race for the second season in a row last year but unseated Sean Bowen at the first hurdle. Murphy's stable stalwart has won four times after breaks of more than 200 days so should be primed to regain his crown. Although he takes on only two rivals, both West Balboa and Millers Bank have excellent course form. West Balboa followed up her Lanzarote Hurdle success with another handicap win in a 22-runner contest on Grand National day, while Milers Bank finished third in the Grade 1 Aintree Hurdle in 2021 before providing Alex Hales with his first top-level victory over this track and trip a year later.

Spotlight comment: Veteran who won this race in 2021 and showed there was still fire in his belly when taking the Grade 2 National Spirit at Fontwell (2m3f) in February; probably failed to stay an extended 3m when last seen here seven months ago; has a good record fresh, handles the mud and has to be respected.

What Murphy said: "He's been an absolute star for me. He's very well and was an easy Grade 2 winner at Fontwell last season but didn't stay the three miles in the Liverpool Hurdle. I still believe he's got a nice race in him again, and while it's not going to get any easier for him as he gets older, he still retains plenty of enthusiasm and ability."

Brewin'upastorm 15:20 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Sean Bowen Tnr: Olly Murphy

