'We've had this race in the back of our minds' - who is the main danger to Gesskille in the Grand Sefton?

Moving the Grand Sefton Handicap Chase to early November was done partly to bring the race from out of the shadow of the Becher, with which it used to share a card. Last year's competitive running suggested that the move was paying off. In all truth, this year's field is something of a reversion to the mean.

On the positive side, less competitive races are often better betting ones. Also, the markets for races over the National fences continue to insist on the importance of formlines at this specific track: see Gesskille (second in this and the Becher in 2022), Fantastic Lady (travelled best in the Topham) and Born By The Sea (Grand National sixth) taking up the top three places in the betting.

It feels a little too literal a reading of Aintree form to have Cooper's Cross behind them. He fell in the Topham, but that was under heavy interference four out when he was travelling notably well. Eight days later he found only the unstoppable Kitty's Light too strong in the Scottish Grand National. In other words, but for two quirks of fate he would quite clearly have the most persuasive form in the field.

On the topic of deceptive formlines, it would be wise not to make a direct translation of Gesskille's Listed win at Auteuil in September. A couple of those he beat will run in Sunday's Prix La Haye Jousselin, but in France they have prep runs for prep runs and the race Gesskille won, in which he got the best ride, very much falls into that category. His runs at Aintree last winter were both vastly superior to what he showed that day.

Looking beyond Aintree form, you would have to think Nassalam has a lot in his favour. He jumps low and left, which might have been a problem here in the old days but is not anymore. He also relishes soft ground, so the conditions that necessitated a Friday inspection of the National course will pose no problem.

This is a step down in grade for Nassalam, too. He ran five times last season, with the highlight a third-placed finish behind Midnight River at Cheltenham on New Year's Day. All of his runs in 2022-23 came in premier handicaps. This year's Grand Sefton is not one of those, not in name nor in nature.

Race analysis by Keith Melrose

Gesskille aims to go one better

A record of two seconds, including a nose defeat in this race last season, from three starts over the National fences suggests Gesskille relishes this unique test and he appears to have a good chance to make an Aintree breakthrough.

The Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero-trained seven-year-old returned with victory in a Listed chase at Auteuil in September and carries 5lb more than when just denied by Al Dancer in this 2m5f event.

Gesskille’s other National course second came in the Becher Chase last season when he was beaten two and a quarter lengths by Ashtown Lad, while he finished ninth in the Topham in April.

Gesskille (right) also chased home Ashtown Lad in last season's Becher Credit: John Grossick

Henry Brooke’s mount retains the first-time blinkers he was successful in last time and the stable is in top form, with a 33 per cent strike-rate (4-12) since the start of the month.

Greenall said: “He showed he was in good form at Auteuil and we’ve kept him fresh for this.

“He seems to like Aintree and the combination of a smallish field, where he can get in a rhythm, and different obstacles. I’m not sure heavy ground is ideal for him but he copes with it.”

What they say

Nicky Henderson, trainer of Fantastic Lady

She’s a brilliant jumper and ran a fantastic race in the Topham last season, although we were concerned about the testing ground then and we're in the same boat now.

Gary Moore, trainer of Nassalam

He's going over the big fences for the first time and it's the first time he's had his preferred ground for a while. He looks well and we're looking forward to it.

Stuart Coltherd, trainer of Cooper’s Cross

We've thought about this race for a while for him. He was a bit unlucky to exit the Topham, and with a clear round, I'd like to think he'll run a big race. He’ll be pretty straight for the run and seems as good as ever.

Venetia Williams: has her team in fantastic form and runs Frero Banbou Credit: Edward Whitaker

Venetia Williams, trainer of Frero Banbou

It’s a step up in trip from what he’s used to as he’s tended to run over two miles, and I’m hoping he’ll take well to the fences. He handles most types of ground so should be fine with the conditions.

Iain Jardine, trainer of Half Shot

He’s consistent and ran well at Kelso, and we’ve had this race in the back of our minds since. I’m slightly concerned by the heavy ground but we have a good horseman aboard in Sean Quinlan and hopefully he can enjoy a clear round. There’s decent prize-money on offer so it’s worth having a crack and I’m hopeful he can run a good race.

Read these next:

'This race has always been the target' - analysis and key quotes for Grade 2 novice chase



'The winner will know they've had a race' - Gordon Elliott sends Gerri Colombe on road to Gold Cup in hot Champion Chase

'He schooled brilliantly on Thursday' - Frodon bids to raise Wincanton roof with another Badger Beer success

Galway Plate hero Ash Tree Meadow faces a sole rival as injury rules Feronily out of Grade 2

Can Nicholls make it nine wins in Wincanton's Elite Hurdle with the race-fit Rubaud?

'He's progressive with an interesting profile - and we're happy the race has been switched from Doncaster'

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.