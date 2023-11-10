Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples
Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .
West Country nap
Ilovethenightlife (3.32 Wincanton)
Impressed when landing a good prize at Newbury in March and looks the class horse with trip and ground to suit.
James Stevens
Eyecatcher
Different Tone (7.00 Chelmsford)
Ed Walker's runner won over 1m4f on the all-weather in August but underperformed on soft last time. He'll be suited by both the return to Polytrack and the step up to 1m6f.
Richard Young
The Punt nap
Imperial Merlin (1.35 Aintree)
The John Quinn-trained six-year-old proved his ability as a stayer when successfully stepping up to this trip at Ayr last season. He's been a consistent performer for the yard, only once not finishing in the top two, and he'll relish the conditions.
Liam Headd
Handicappers' nap
Secret Secret (3.25 Kelso)
Jimmy Moffatt and Charlotte Jones combined to land a treble at Hexham yesterday and, despite a 6lb rise in the handicap for a win at Cartmel in August, this eight-year-old remains well handicapped on the pick of his form.
Steve Mason
Speed figures
Percussion (2.45 Aintree)
Third in both this and the Becher last season, he earned decent figures each time, handles testing ground and can make his presence felt.
Dave Edwards
Dark horse
Born By The Sea (2.45 Aintree)
Was sixth in the Grand National last season but showed his capabilities over a shorter trip with a second at the Galway festival. Acts on softer ground and should go well back at Aintree.
Rob Sutton
Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing
Read these next:
'He clearly has an affinity with this course' - Paul Kealy with five Saturday selections
The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Aintree and Wincanton on Saturday
Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours
Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton
- Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Aintree and Wincanton on Saturday
- 'The bookies can have the favourite, it's all about this scintillating mare' - Saturday's best bets from Weekender experts
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday
- Paul Kealy's play of the day at Wincanton
- Aintree Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £150,000 guaranteed pool
- The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three horseracing tips from Aintree and Wincanton on Saturday
- 'The bookies can have the favourite, it's all about this scintillating mare' - Saturday's best bets from Weekender experts
- Spotlight Lucky 15 tips: four horses to back on Friday