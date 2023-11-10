Saturday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Saturday's best bets ranked in order of confidence by our top tipsters . . .

West Country nap

Ilovethenightlife (3.32 Wincanton)

Impressed when landing a good prize at Newbury in March and looks the class horse with trip and ground to suit.

James Stevens

Ilovethenightlife 15:32 Wincanton View Racecard Jky: Brendan Powell Tnr: Joe Tizzard

Eyecatcher

Different Tone (7.00 Chelmsford)

Ed Walker's runner won over 1m4f on the all-weather in August but underperformed on soft last time. He'll be suited by both the return to Polytrack and the step up to 1m6f.

Richard Young

Different Tone 19:00 Chelmsford (A.W) View Racecard Jky: Billy Loughnane Tnr: Ed Walker

The Punt nap

Imperial Merlin (1.35 Aintree)

The John Quinn-trained six-year-old proved his ability as a stayer when successfully stepping up to this trip at Ayr last season. He's been a consistent performer for the yard, only once not finishing in the top two, and he'll relish the conditions.

Liam Headd

Imperial Merlin 13:35 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Henry Brooke Tnr: John Quinn

Handicappers' nap

Secret Secret (3.25 Kelso)

Jimmy Moffatt and Charlotte Jones combined to land a treble at Hexham yesterday and, despite a 6lb rise in the handicap for a win at Cartmel in August, this eight-year-old remains well handicapped on the pick of his form.

Steve Mason

Secret Secret 15:25 Kelso View Racecard Jky: Charlotte Jones (3lb) Tnr: James Moffatt

Speed figures

Percussion (2.45 Aintree)

Third in both this and the Becher last season, he earned decent figures each time, handles testing ground and can make his presence felt.

Dave Edwards

Percussion 14:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Gavin Sheehan Tnr: L J Morgan

Dark horse

Born By The Sea (2.45 Aintree)

Was sixth in the Grand National last season but showed his capabilities over a shorter trip with a second at the Galway festival. Acts on softer ground and should go well back at Aintree.

Rob Sutton

Born By The Sea 14:45 Aintree View Racecard Jky: Phillip Enright Tnr: Paul John Gilligan

Signposts: punting pointers for Saturday's racing

