Punters turn to Inisherin with July Cup favourite now 2-1 for Saturday feature

Saturday's big-race favourite Inisherin has been the morning's major market mover, having been cut to 2-1 (from 11-4) for the My Pension Expert July Cup (4.35 ) at Newmarket.

The Kevin Ryan-trained three-year-old has continued to shorten since last night for the Group 1 sprint. He arrives having recorded an impressive success in last month's Commonwealth Cup and now runs in open company for the first time in his five-race career.

Support comes as his main market rivals have been weak in the early betting with Vandeek drifting to 4-1 (from 3) while Kinross and River Tiber have drifted out to 9-1.

Newmarket will also host the day's big betting heat, the bet365 Bunbury Cup (4.00), where Awaal is 11-2 (from 7-1). The topweight is looking to continue a good meeting for the Simon and Ed Crisford yard after the team enjoyed a double on Friday.

Posted at 9am

Going update

The ground at Newmarket remains good, good to soft in places for July Cup day despite 3.5mm of rain overnight.

York faces the possibility of light rain through racing. The ground was kept good to soft after its meeting on Friday.

"We're good to soft," said clerk of the course William Derby at 8am. "At the moment we've had spits and spots of rain but it was dry overnight. It's cloudy and cool and there's light rain and shower risks throughout the day. The Met Office said we're right on the edge of rain, we could get it, we could not and it'll come and go."

Conditions at Ascot have continued to quicken ahead of its Anne Cowley Memorial Summer Mile Stakes (2.20) day. The round course changed to good, good to soft in places overnight, while the ground on the straight course remains good, having been changed from good to soft through racing on Friday.

Posted at 9am

Non-runners

Ascot

1.45

10 Prince of Zenda (going)

17 Danger Alert (not eaten up)

2.20

9 Sparks Fly (going)

3.32

1 Iron Lion (not eaten up)

3 Wind Your Neck In (going)

4.07

11 Euchen Glen (declared in error)

4.42

7 My Margie (going)

9 Mercury Day (off colour)

Newmarket

2.50

10 The Camden Colt (horse sold)

16 Candonomore (bad scope)

York

2.00

4 Elnajmm (not eaten up)

2.35

8 We Never Stop (off colour)

3.10

12 Marhaba The Champ (not eaten up)

17 Scampi (lame)

5.25

9 Sibyl Charm (not eaten up)

Posted at 9am

Read our Saturday previews:

2.20 Ascot: No Maljoom, no problem as Quddwah and Embesto give Sheikh Ahmed a Summer Mile stranglehold

3.10 York: 'This has been the plan for a little while but he's drawn out in the car park' - trainers on their John Smith's Cup contenders

3.25 Newmarket: 'This is a path we've trodden before' - can Ancient Truth hand Charlie Appleby a fifth Superlative Stakes win?

4.00 Newmarket: 'I think he'll win a big one, whether it's this one I don't know' - analysis and key quotes for Bunbury Cup

4.35 Newmarket: 'There is plenty more to come' - Inisherin camp issue warning to rivals as star sprinters clash in fascinating July Cup

